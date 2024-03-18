Eljamel campaigner on why victims should get compensation from Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel campaigner on why victims should get compensation from Scottish Government

Leading campaigner Pat Kelly warned the long-term toll on victims of the ex-NHS Tayside neurosurgeon been absolutely devastating.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Patients of disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel who suffered life-changing injuries at his hands say they deserve compensation from the Scottish Government.

Leading campaigner Pat Kelly, who was harmed by the rogue doctor in 2007, warned the long-term toll on victims has been absolutely devastating.

“I had to give up work due to chronic health-related issues along with others who are in the same boat as me,” Mr Kelly told us.

The former Dundee DJ has suffered non-stop discomfort since his surgery, still has walking difficulties and is reliant on pain relief drugs to get through the day.

Forced into early retirement in 2013 at the age of 54, he reckons he has lost up to £300,000 he would have been able to earn otherwise.

“Patients have been in touch who have lost their mobility, health, jobs, homes, pensions, and marriages,” Mr Kelly said.

“People are living in extreme poverty through no fault of their own due to this rogue surgeon.”

Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

For many of Eljamel’s victims, the constant pain they endure due to their botched operations has left them feeling alone.

Hundreds of patients say they were harmed by the disgraced neurosurgeon between 1995 and 2013, when he was finally suspended.

A public inquiry into the scandal was ordered by the Scottish Government last September after years of pressure from patients.

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett.

“You become isolated, and you lose your friends,” said Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett. “That’s how I’ve ended up being a virtual hermit.”

Ms Mallett, who heckled Mr Yousaf to draw attention to the scandal, said she faced an “awful” ordeal to even access vital disability payments.

It’s especially frustrating for her since she would still love to have a job if she was physically able to.

She told us: “I want to work. It destroys you.”

Medical lawyer Elizabeth Rose, who is representing more than 100 patients who say they were harmed by Eljamel, said a financial scheme to support victims is an “excellent idea”.

She said: “It would mean that survivors would be able to obtain monetary compensation without the need of an adversarial process.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who backed a public inquiry, has quizzed Humza Yousaf over a possible fund for patients in Holyrood.

The first minister pointed out a scheme already exists for members of the public who are harmed while in the care of the NHS.

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But Ms Smith insisted the government has a “moral obligation” to give more targeted support to patients who suffered at Eljamel’s hands.

She said: “I believe it is essential that there is a victims’ fund.

“None of us can imagine what it is like for the victims and their families.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are already established avenues for patients who have suffered as a result of the national health service to claim compensation.”

