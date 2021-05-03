Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 3

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will join Mid Scotland and Fife candidate Mark Ruskell in Stirling on Monday where they’ll discuss the party’s plans for a fair and green recovery from the pandemic.

Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson will launch the Scottish Conservatives campaign bus and final ad campaign.

Anas Sarwar will meet teachers and highlight SNP education “failure”. The Scottish Labour leader will make the case for voters using their second vote for his party to prevent the SNP’s failures on education creating a ‘lost generation’ of children in Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will take a tour of Edinburgh Zoo and feed the penguins. He will be emphasising the need to put the divisions of the past behind us.

