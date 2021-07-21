Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 21

By Andy Philip
July 21 2021, 7.53am

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief.

Politicians from Holyrood, Westminster, the Northern Irish Assembly and the Welsh Senedd have come together to pen a letter to the UK Government, urging it to make the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit permanent.

A centre for sexual assault victims has been praised by the Justice Secretary as a “beacon” of the model he would like to see across Scotland.

Home Secretary Priti Patel

Priti Patel has indicated street harassment such as wolf-whistling could become a specific crime as plans to better protect women and girls widespread safety concerns are unveiled.

In case you missed it:

Most Covid-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated, adviser says

Sturgeon: No decision on whether Scotland will introduce vaccine passports

Coronavirus: What did Nicola Sturgeon say about the return of schools after summer break?

Even the most ‘well intentioned’ fake news can erode public trust, expert warns.

Paul Gascoigne celebrates with team mates after that goal.

SNP MP grills BBC boss over ‘that Gazza goal’ shown during Euros coverage.

Michael Gove: I’ll be enjoying my retirement before indyref2.

The sooner Johnson leaves No 10 the better, says Cummings.

