Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 21

New this morning:

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief.

Politicians from Holyrood, Westminster, the Northern Irish Assembly and the Welsh Senedd have come together to pen a letter to the UK Government, urging it to make the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit permanent.

A centre for sexual assault victims has been praised by the Justice Secretary as a “beacon” of the model he would like to see across Scotland.

Priti Patel has indicated street harassment such as wolf-whistling could become a specific crime as plans to better protect women and girls widespread safety concerns are unveiled.

In case you missed it:

Most Covid-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated, adviser says

Sturgeon: No decision on whether Scotland will introduce vaccine passports

Coronavirus: What did Nicola Sturgeon say about the return of schools after summer break?

Even the most ‘well intentioned’ fake news can erode public trust, expert warns.

SNP MP grills BBC boss over ‘that Gazza goal’ shown during Euros coverage.

Michael Gove: I’ll be enjoying my retirement before indyref2.

The sooner Johnson leaves No 10 the better, says Cummings.