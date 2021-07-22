Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Transport minister vows A9 dualling will be delivered ‘efficiently and within budget’

Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed "efficiently and within budget".
By Calum Ross
July 22 2021, 11.45am Updated: July 22 2021, 12.33pm
Photo of Calum Ross
The A9 near Dalnaspidal
The A9 near Dalnaspidal

Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.

He made the vow in a letter to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who had asked for an update after being contacted by her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituents.

Concerns have been raised recently about the Scottish Government’s commitment to the long-awaited dualling work between Inverness and Perth since Transport Scotland said it would “take stock” of the impact of the pandemic and look at its financing.

The move includes a new procurement strategy, which was due to be unveiled this summer, but is now not likely to be made public until at least September, after the Holyrood recess period.

Graeme Dey

Fears have also expressed that the project could be thrown into doubt as a result of power-sharing talks between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, who are long-standing opponents of new road-building initiatives.

But in a letter to his SNP colleague on June 9, which has been released under freedom of information laws, Mr Dey said the government continued to support the dualling work, and that it believed the programme would be delivered within its budget.

The Angus South MSP, who was appointed transport minister after the election in May, did not mention the pervious 2025 target date for completing the scheme, however.

We are committed to securing a strong delivery model which delivers the A9 Dualling Programme efficiently and within budget.”

Mr Dey said: “We are committed to securing a strong delivery model which delivers the A9 Dualling Programme efficiently and within budget, and in this regard Transport Scotland is currently preparing a procurement strategy that will allow the remaining sections to progress.

“Transport Scotland anticipates being able to provide an update on next steps towards delivery of this important programme later this summer.

“This ambitious programme will bring many benefits for road users, communities and businesses who live along or use this vital route to the Highlands and Islands.”

The new overbridge on the A9.

The first of 11 sections of A9 dualling, between Kincraig and Dalraddy, opened in 2017, with work on the second part between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam expected to be completed in winter this year.

The procurement process has begun for a further six miles of dual carriageway, from Tomatin to Moy, worth £115m, with a contract likely to be awarded in the second half of 2022.

Mr Dey said in his letter that design work was also “progressing well with the statutory process well underway for seven of the remaining eight schemes”.

A preferred option for the remaining stretch, between Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing, is likely to be announced later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier