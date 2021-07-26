Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 26

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning

Scotland’s economic future: Dundee gaming guru calls for major investment in education

A leading tech entrepreneur has warned Scotland cannot continue to base a successful economy on “stripping natural resources”.

Pols on their hols: What our MSPs and MPs have planned for the summer recess

With summer recess now underway at both Holyrood and Westminster, MSPs and MPs will be putting their feet up and enjoying a relaxing break from work.

Instant replay: The highs and lows at Westminster as parliament takes its summer break

Westminster broke for recess this week, calling time on what has been one of the most tumultuous year’s in recent history.

In case you missed it

Dundee holocaust survivor’s Brexit fears raised in Parliament by MP

The plight of Dundee Holocaust survivor Irena Jendrycha has been raised again in Parliament.

Power-sharing talks between the SNP and Greens have ‘progressed’

A proposed power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens has “progressed” and could be announced within the next two weeks.

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief

A north-east business owner who suffered a £3million drop in turnover during lockdown has accused the Scottish Government of “neglecting” calls for financial help in the region while giving hundreds of thousands of pounds to central belt competitors.