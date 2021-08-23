SNP councillor quits party after deal with Scottish Greens

An SNP councillor has resigned from the party claiming “government policy is being made with little or no understanding of the challenges remote rural communities face”.

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett said “many rural jobs are under threat” as a result of the co-operation agreement between the SNP and Greens.

She added that “involvement from the Green Party (who have less than 5% of the Scottish vote yet now have the power to dictate the future of Scotland) will no doubt see an agenda damaging to many of you pushed through to the statute book with no thought about the wider impact”.

The councillor highlighted the “uncertain future” of Aboyne Hospital in Aberdeenshire and the “apparent disarray of the Scottish Ambulance Service, as two examples of government failing to understand rural communities.

An agreement between the SNP and Greens, which will see two Scottish Green MSPs enter government and move towards a shared policy platform, was announced on Friday.

In a statement posted online, she added: “On occasions I need to speak out against what is happening and that is impossible to do as an elected member of a party in government.

“If the SNP were in opposition and another political administration holding the reins of power in Holyrood, it would be different; I could be as critical as needed.

“But they are not and therefore I cannot. Thus, my decision to serve you as an independent voice without political constraint.”

Ms Blackett added that she will not be resigning as a councillor “for the simple reason that by-elections are expensive, costing the already stretched public purse many thousands that with the council elections mere months away, cannot be justified.”