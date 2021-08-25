Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillian Martin MSP: ‘Menopause not something to be sniggered at’

An SNP MSP has called for more menopause specialist clinics to be established across Scotland to help women get support for their symptoms.
By Adele Merson
August 25 2021, 6.00am
Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has campaigned on menopause awareness for several years.
Gillian Martin, who represents Aberdeenshire East, said “many women” have been unable to get the help they need from their GP and have had to go private as a result.

Speaking ahead of a menopause awareness event in the north-east today, Ms Martin said the time in a woman’s life when her periods stop is “complex” with women experiencing “different symptoms and severity”.

The symptoms of menopause.

She said: “We need women to have access to specialists. I was lucky my GP was great and got me sorted out quickly – this hasn’t been a lot of women’s experience though.

“This isn’t necessarily a criticism of GPs – you can’t expect GPs to have the specialist knowledge – but they should have more and fast referral options.”

Ms Martin’s remarks follow the launch of the Scottish Government’s women’s health plan, which outlines 66 actions including the creation of specialist menopause services.

The menopause is a natural part of ageing that usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, as a woman’s oestrogen levels decline.

Periods usually start to become less frequent over a few months or years before they stop altogether or they can stop suddenly.

Menopause workplace policy

The SNP politician once used a parliamentary agenda for a makeshift fan when she was experiencing a hot flush during a debate in the Scottish Parliament in 2019.

She has campaigned for a menopause workplace policy over the last year to encourage employers to create bespoke menopause policies.

These could range from flexibility on breaks, better ventilation at work areas and flexible working.

Ms Martin added: “I think menopause has to be framed in a way that is something that happens naturally to all women, and not a disease, condition and certainly not something to be sniggered at.

“There’s a danger that employers might view middle-aged women at menopausal age as a problem if this isn’t handled right.

“A little understanding of what a menopausal woman might be going through and a willingness to make some adjustments to help her get on with her work shouldn’t be a big deal.”

Raise awareness with employers

Donna Christie, an Aberdeenshire-based wellness coach, is also on the bill for today’s menopause event at Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

Donna Christie, wellness coach, will also be appearing at the event.

Along with colleague Tess Day, the pair want to raise awareness with employers and encourage them to look at the procedures they have in place.

The 57-year-old had her own problems accessing support after being diagnosed with peri-menopause in around 2012.

She added: “I was diagnosed as peri-menopausal through a blood test but then that was it. There was no leaflet; there was no support.”

The ‘Ladies! Do you know your menopause?’ event takes place at Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, and virtually, from 12 noon.

