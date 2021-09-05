Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Extra £2.5billion of NHS funding to be confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is poised to confirm £2.5billion in extra NHS funding this week.
By David Mackay
September 5 2021, 12.01am
Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland owes the NHS "immense gratitude". Photo: PA
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and changing patient demands will be at the heart of the programme for government, which sets out objectives for the year ahead and will be announced on Tuesday.

And the first minister has already confirmed that the blueprint will include a 20% increase in NHS spending over the next five years.

Where will the money be targeted?

The first minster says the “unprecedented” increase in spending in frontline health will help to “transform” Scotland’s NHS.

The first rise of funding is due to be confirmed in the 2022/23 Scottish Government budget with at least £2.5billion of additional cash spent by 2026/27.

Money will be aimed at ensuring services are more responsive to modern patient needs while helping the sector recover from the Covid pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm the funding in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We owe our health and social care services, and the extraordinary staff who kept them running in the toughest of years, our immense gratitude.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we will strengthen and improve our health and social care system so that everyone gets the care they need, while recognising and repaying the efforts of staff given the toll the pandemic has had on them.

“We are already investing record amounts in out NHS, but this 20% increase will help transform the way we deliver services and ensure the system is ready to meet the challenges which still lie ahead.

“Our recent NHS recovery plan set out measures to establish a network of cancer diagnostic centres, refurbish NHS facilities across Scotland and make unprecedented investment in mental health services.”

What else will be in the programme for government?

Tuesday’s announcement will also include a 25% increase in primary care funding over the course of this parliament.

Meanwhile, £29million will be spent on providing an additional 78,000 diagnostic procedures as well as increasing inpatient activity by 10% in 2022/23 and outpatient activity by 10% by 2025/26.

The first £50million of the planned £250million to tackle the drug deaths emergency will be provided.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Photo: PA

There is also expected to be measures to drive a greener economy, create more opportunities for young people and steps to meet the Scottish Government’s 2045 target of net-zero emissions.

Ms Sturgeon has also confirmed plans to introduce legislation in the coming year to establish a new National Care Service by the end of the current parliament.

She added: “The creation of a National Care Service will mark the biggest reform of health and social care since the creation of the NHS and will help ensure every patient’s care journey is focused on the individual.

“Recovery from Covid-19 across all of society is the Scottish Government’s first and most pressing priority and I am determined that this programme for government will allow our health service to continue managing Covid-19 and our longer term population health challenges.”

