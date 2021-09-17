Government has to look at ‘all big infrastructure projects’, says Green MSP

The Greens’ north-east MSP says the Scottish Government must look again at “all big infrastructure projects”.

Doubt has been cast on the long-term plan to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, after the SNP and Greens announced their power-sharing deal last month.

Speaking on the The Stooshie – the politics podcast from DC Thomson – Maggie Chapman suggested the government should consider other major projects in light of the climate crisis.

The SNP and Greens agreed to “maintain distinct positions” on the dualling of the route but agreed a review be carried out to assess the climate impact.

However, a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the “current plan is to fully dual the A96 route between Inverness and Aberdeen” but acknowledged the review which will report by the end of next year.

Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr claimed the Greens “seem to be unpicking each and every one of the SNP’s manifesto commitments”.

Ms Chapman, who represents the north-east, said the government has to “look at all big infrastructure projects and consider very carefully what it is we’re trying to achieve with them”.

In terms of the A96 project specifically, Ms Chapman said there are “clear areas where there does need to be some work done for safety purposes” but the government has to “take a step back and look at this in the whole”.

She added: “We made our position in our manifesto clear and given the commitments from the Scottish Government to undertake climate impact assessments on these kind of projects, I think it’s going to be very clear that it actually isn’t viable to dual the whole way.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t perhaps tackle specific issues of safety or of congestion but I think there are ways other than building roads everywhere that allow us to increase connectivity and increase viable public transport options.”

‘An unforgivable stain’

Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary Liam Kerr said completing the A96 dualling was an election promise of the SNP in their most recent manifesto.

He added: “Covid was blamed for delays over the past year but the pledge was maintained.

“If that is amended in any way by politics – not by the consultation process – it will be an unforgivable stain on the SNP.

“Voters in the north east will be wondering what comes next out of the coalition of chaos.”

Campaign to dual road

The campaign to dual the road stretches back more than three decades, with figures once showing it was once dubbed Scotland’s “most dangerous road”.

In March 1989, the Press and Journal launched the ‘End the Carnage – Spend the Cash’ campaign, demanding major improvements to the trunk road.

The Press & Journal reporting on the campaign to dual the route on January 23, 1991.

More than 60,000 people signed the petition which called on the UK Government to “act swiftly” on the issue.

‘Committed to improving A96’

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to improving the A96 and will take forward a transport enhancements programme on the corridor that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.

“The current plan is to fully dual the A96 route between Inverness and Aberdeen, however the Scottish Government has agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme which will report by the end of 2022. This is sensible good governance for major investment of this kind.

“Work on other trunk roads projects and programmes under construction, design, development or procurement will continue and be subject to the normal statutory assessment and business case processes.”