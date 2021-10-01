Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claims misogyny a ‘serious issue’ in Scottish police force

By Rachel Amery
October 1 2021, 12.04pm Updated: October 1 2021, 5.00pm
Sarah Everard.

The Scottish police force has problems with sexism and racism, according to a Conservative MSP.

Following former Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens being sentenced to life in prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, concerns about sexism and allegations about officers using their status for exploitation have been raised.

There have also been accusations female police officers had been bullied in “thoroughly unpleasant ways”.

‘Canteen culture’ of racism and sexism

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservatives’ deputy spokesman on community safety, said there are “serious issues” beyond the Met.

However, he also said it would be “alarmist” to go as far as saying women should feel unsafe on Scotland’s streets when it comes to the police.

He was asked in a radio interview if police in Scotland are institutionally misogynistic.

Mr Findlay replied to say: “Yes is the short answer.

“It is a serious issue and it is not just a Metropolitan Police problem.”

Russell Findlay MSP

He said: “That is not just me saying that, and it is police officers from constables to senior ranks.

“The former lord advocate described a canteen culture existing with racism and sexism.

“What I have seen over the years is a whole range of issues from the extremely serious such as police officers convicted of rape using their uniform and status to perpetrate these crimes, right down to a culture where female police officers are bullied in thoroughly unpleasant ways.”

I have seen issues from the extremely serious such as police officers convicted of rape using their uniform and status to perpetrate these crimes.

– Russell Findlay MSP

Mr Findlay, a former journalist, added: “When someone blows the whistle far too often they are suppressed.”

Claims of bullying and a misogynistic culture come after it was revealed police spent more than £220,000 in two years on “gagging orders”.

It was alleged they were imposed to silence women on complaints involving Police Scotland.

Three female officers, three civilian staff and one member of the public all received pay-outs after signing non-disclosure agreements, it was reported by The Scottish Sun.

Call to introduce victim’s law to Scotland

Mr Findlay’s comments were made as he discussed promises to introduce a victim’s law to the Scottish criminal justice system, as well as what campaigners are calling Suzanne’s Law and Michelle’s Law.

Mr Findlay, BBC Radio Scotland, added: “It is a pretty short name, but it encompasses a huge amount of comprehensive and ambitious reforms.

“It will put victims at the heart of the criminal justice system.

“For far too long these peripheral voices have not been heard and it is important they are.”

He described the aims of Michele’s Law, named after teenager Michelle Stewart who was murdered in 2008.

“Fundamentally it would give victims and their families the right to be heard during the parole process,” he said.

“And Suzanne’s Law, named after murder victim Suzanne Pilley, which would prevent the release of killers unless they disclose where the remains of the person they have killed are.”

Police ‘working with government’

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor, from Police Scotland, said: “Sexism and discrimination of any kind is deplorable and unacceptable.

“It has no place in society and no place in policing.”

In a statement, she highlighted a review by Dame Elish Angiolini which set out the challenges facing police.

“Values based policing, which reflects and represents our communities is vital to the public confidence and consent from which policing draws its legitimacy,” she added.

“That bond of trust is maintained and enhanced by our commitment to improving standards where we can do better.

“Police Scotland demands the highest levels of integrity from our officers and staff and when someone fails to meet this standard we take the appropriate action without delay.”

Progress has been made but there is “work to do”, DCC Taylor said.

A ‘watershed moment’? Cross-party calls to tackle violence against women

