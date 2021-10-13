Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘we can’t switch fossil fuels off overnight’

Scotland cannot completely turn off the supply of oil and gas in the short term, Nicola Sturgeon told a climate change talk ahead of COP26.
By Adele Merson
October 13 2021, 5.02pm
Nicola Sturgeon gave a TED talk in Edinburgh on Wednesday, ahead of COP26.

Scotland cannot completely turn off the supply of oil and gas in the short term, Nicola Sturgeon told a climate change talk ahead of COP26.

The first minister warned the country has to be careful not to “switch domestic production to imports of oil and gas”, describing such a move as “counter productive”.

Giving a TED Talk in Edinburgh, ahead of next month’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, the SNP leader again refused to voice opposition to the Cambo oil field development near Shetland.

In August, Ms Sturgeon called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “reassess” previously-approved oil and gas licences in response to the climate emergency.

‘We can’t swith fossil fuels off overnight’

In a response to a question on Cambo, during the event attended by international figures, the first minister said: “We can’t switch fossil fuels off overnight but we must accelerate the transition away from them.

“The question is, is new exploration consistent with that?

“That’s the question I posed to the prime minister, where the power over this lies.”

A statue of Prime Minister Boris Johnson splattered with oil as campaigners from Greenpeace demonstrate in Downing Street, London, against the Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland.  Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The first minister said the country has “got to be careful that we don’t leave people and communities behind” in the transition away from fossil fuels.

She also stressed the importance of small countries doing their part to tackle climate change, stating they can “step in when the bigger countries fail to act”.

The TED event forms part of the group’s “countdown to COP26” series and was attended by figures including the Danish climate minister, environmental campaigners and authors.

Ms Sturgeon is due to speak again on climate change to the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Thursday.

She aims to set out what Scotland can do with other northern countries to tackle the emergency and will be joined by the prime minister of Iceland and officials from Denmark.

