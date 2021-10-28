Senior SNP MP claims country ‘backed into referendum corner’ in attack on leadership’s tactics

One of the SNP’s most outspoken MPs has claimed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has backed Scotland into “an indyref corner”.

Western Isles politician Angus MacNeil criticised his party’s attempt to gain another referendum on independence.

In an article written for us, Mr MacNeil claims the Scottish Parliament has as much power to grant the country a second vote on separation from Westminster as the Western Isles council has of voting again on 1266 Treaty of Perth to “return the Hebrides to Norway”.

Last week, SNP Westminster group leader Ian Blackford defended his party’s policy on campaigning for independence, disputing accusations not enough has been done to build a convincing case for an independent Scotland.

When pressed, Mr Blackford could not say when a future “white paper” would be published and that he was still to meet with his group to discuss how the campaign for a second referendum would go.

Referendum likely blocked

Mr MacNeil previously campaigned for his party to institute a “plan B” route for independence which did not rely on Westminster granting a second vote.

“This is not to say all is lost for independence, it is just to say that a referendum is likely to be blocked regardless of the party in power in Scotland whether it be the SNP, Greens, Alba or the man in the moon,” he said.

“The flipside is that the Tory Government at Westminster are clearly very anxious that the Scottish people do not get asked on independence.

“Hence, they will do all they can to prevent the Scottish people giving a verdict on the issue.”

He adds that the “best way” for the country to gain independence is via the general election, a tactic which has previously been voted down at SNP conference by party members.

The SNP was approached for comment.