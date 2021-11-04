Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP will snub ‘appalling’ standards overhaul at Westminster in Tory sleaze row

By Rachel Amery
November 4 2021, 10.15am Updated: November 4 2021, 10.20am
Pete Wishart condemned the vote on Owen Paterson.

The SNP says it will take no part in any replacement of the Commons’ disciplinary process, after Boris Johnson pushed through a vote to block the suspension of a Conservative backbencher.

The Commons Standards Committee found Owen Paterson MP guilty of repeatedly lobbying ministers for two companies which paid him more than £100,000 a year, and recommended he be suspended for 30 days.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson pushed through a vote to block the suspension and instead asked MPs to overhaul the disciplinary system.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart says this is an “appalling” way to deal with the “most egregious crime and consistent habitual abuse of the rules”.

‘Pivotal moment’ in the Commons

MPs voted 250 to 323 on Wednesday afternoon to approve an amendment to consider reforming the standards system and prevent the immediate suspension of Mr Paterson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday morning, Mr Wishart – who is also chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee – said: “Yesterday was a pivotal moment in the House of Commons.

“This goes back to the 1990s where Tory MPs were given brown envelopes stuffed full of cash to ask questions in parliament on behalf of companies, and that is what we are returning to.

“This case considered reams of evidence over two years and [Owen Paterson] was given every right to appeal that.

“He was found guilty of the most egregious crime and consistent habitual abuse of the rules.”

Owen Paterson MP.

He added: “I’m all for making the rules better but to do it at the end of an examination into the conduct of one particular member and to introduce it retrospectively is outrageous.”

SNP will not support new committee

Mr Wishart says the SNP MPs will not support any replacement of the committee.

He added: “They want to replace the complaints procedure with a committee that has a Tory majority and a Tory chair, and they are inviting us to participate in this congruent court committee – no way.

“If we take part it would legitimise its activities and existence.

“What happened yesterday was appalling and it breaks the wheel all this circles around.

“It is up to the Tories to abandon this committee and put in place an independent process or we are in serious trouble.”

Four of the six Scottish Conservatives at Westminster backed Boris Johnson’s calls, however Good Morning Scotland said no one from the party had responded to its invitation to be on the show.

Vote is a ‘green light’ for corruption

Both Labour and the Lib Dems have added they will not support this new committee.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “The Tories voted to give a green light to corruption.

“Labour will not be taking part in this sham process or any corrupt committee.

“The prime minister, Conservative ministers and MPs have brought shame on our democracy.”

And Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain added: “We believe that all opposition parties should boycott this new committee, which is nothing more than a Tory crony committee that’s attempting to rig the system.”

Chris Bryant, the Welsh MP who heads up the standards committee, also said: “Whatever one thought of Mr Paterson’s inquiry, due process had been followed.

“Whatever one thinks of the need for reform, this was not the cross party considered manner in which to do it.

“Moreover, these matters have traditionally been declared business of the house and decided on a free vote basis for several years.

“It would have been right to do so today, rather than whipping MPs.

“Therefore, I chose to abstain on the amendment as it was not consistent with the highest standards of public life which it is essential we uphold, if MPs are to be respected and enjoy public trust.”

