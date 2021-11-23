Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Nicola Sturgeon extend vaccine passport scheme in Covid update today? Here’s everything you need to know

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce whether the divisive vaccine passport scheme will be expanded in a Covid update today.
By David Mackay
November 23 2021, 6.00am
Extending the controls to other venues including theatres, cinemas, restaurants and pubs has been under consideration by the Scottish Government.

A report published on November 19 said expanding the scheme was the least restrictive method way of trying to control case numbers.

However, the possible move has attracted criticism from opposition parties and business leaders.

Today Nicola Sturgeon is expected confirm whether Scots will need to show their vaccine passport to get a festive pint in the pub in her latest Covid update.

When is the vaccine passport update?

Concerns have grown about the number of Covid cases across in Scotland as winter has approached.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned the country would only be able to enjoy a “normal Christmas” if people were careful – describing the pandemic as “unpredictable”.

Latest Scottish Government figures on Monday showed case numbers had declined for the fifth day in a row with 2,481 cases with no further deaths.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has raised doubts about the move. Photo: PA

However, the statistics came with a caveat that one NHS lab had not sent data since Saturday due to a network outage.

Ahead of today’s announcement, the Scottish Government has stressed that no decisions have been made about the extension of the vaccine passport scheme.

If approved, the step would come into force on December 6.

Meanwhile, ministers and officials have held talks with the hospitality sector about the issue.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the government’s vaccine passport decision to the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm today as part of her weekly Covid update.

What are the vaccine passport concerns?

Hospitality businesses have warned of an “economic lockdown” if vaccine passports are extended to bars and restaurants.

Signature Pubs, which runs premises in Aberdeen and St Andrews, predicted an “avalanche” of Christmas cancellations if it happens.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross raised doubts about the effectiveness of vaccine passports in controlling case numbers – calling for more evidence before a decision is taken.

However, Mr Swinney has warned an alternative to the certification scheme could mean “much wider restrictions” – a move he says the Scottish Government wants to avoid.

And on Monday the Press and Journal revealed one-in-three under 30s could face being locked out of pubs at Christmas if vaccine passports restrictions are extended.

