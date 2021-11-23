Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson’s shock at St Johnstone supporters’ bus fire

By Eric Nicolson
November 23 2021, 6.00am
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson has sent his best wishes to the St Johnstone fans involved in Saturday night’s bus fire.

The Perth club’s manager added his voice to those of club captain Liam Gordon and legends Liam Craig and Zander Clark when he spoke of his “shock” at hearing the news of the supporters’ coach blaze on an A9 slip road after Saints’ League Cup semi-final in Glasgow.

“It was a shock to see the footage of the bus and it was a huge relief to hear everyone is safe,” said Davidson.

“It’s obviously a horrific thing to happen.

“Thankfully everyone is OK and the people involved are as well as can be expected.”

Bond between players and fans

Davidson also thanked all the supporters who brought colour and noise to their corner of Hampden Park for a match Saints narrowly lost to Celtic.

“The fans were great at the weekend,” he said.

“It was brilliant to have them back. They really supported the players.

“They appreciated that and you can see the bond between our players and fans.

“We were desperate to win the game to them and get to a final they could attend, but it just wasn’t to be.

“When you come up against Celtic or Rangers at Hampden it’s always going to be tough.

“I challenged them to play with courage, bravery and win their one v ones all over the pitch.

“I felt we did that.

“There were things we could have done better but I felt the game was going the way we wanted as time wore on.

“Unfortunately we got undone at the goal so we just have to learn from it and try to make sure it doesn’t happen the next time we play them.”

