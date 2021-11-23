Callum Davidson’s shock at St Johnstone supporters’ bus fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson has sent his best wishes to the St Johnstone fans involved in Saturday night’s bus fire.

The Perth club’s manager added his voice to those of club captain Liam Gordon and legends Liam Craig and Zander Clark when he spoke of his “shock” at hearing the news of the supporters’ coach blaze on an A9 slip road after Saints’ League Cup semi-final in Glasgow.

Callum Davidson with a message of support to everyone involved in the bus incident on Saturday night 💙#SJFC pic.twitter.com/joIuNSjMWK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 22, 2021

“It was a shock to see the footage of the bus and it was a huge relief to hear everyone is safe,” said Davidson.

“It’s obviously a horrific thing to happen.

“Thankfully everyone is OK and the people involved are as well as can be expected.”

Bond between players and fans

Davidson also thanked all the supporters who brought colour and noise to their corner of Hampden Park for a match Saints narrowly lost to Celtic.

“The fans were great at the weekend,” he said.

“It was brilliant to have them back. They really supported the players.

Thank you to everyone who came to support us on Saturday 💙#SJFC pic.twitter.com/PIKU0ODbmk — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 22, 2021

“They appreciated that and you can see the bond between our players and fans.

“We were desperate to win the game to them and get to a final they could attend, but it just wasn’t to be.

“When you come up against Celtic or Rangers at Hampden it’s always going to be tough.

“I challenged them to play with courage, bravery and win their one v ones all over the pitch.

“I felt we did that.

“There were things we could have done better but I felt the game was going the way we wanted as time wore on.

“Unfortunately we got undone at the goal so we just have to learn from it and try to make sure it doesn’t happen the next time we play them.”