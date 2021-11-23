Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police search for motorcyclist after Dundee crash

By Alasdair Clark
November 23 2021, 6.33am
Police say they are concerned for the person's welfare following the crash

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a motorcyclist who left the scene of a crash in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers in the city are looking to trace the individual following a collision at around 5pm in the Moncur Crescent and Provost Road area of Dundee.

The motorcyclist was said to have left the scene in the direction of Isla street and was dressed all in black clothing.

Police said they want to the person to get in touch with them to confirm they are uninjured.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident, a car, was not injured, officers confirmed.

Sergeant Karen Judge said: “Prior to police arrival, the motorcyclist left the area and we are concerned for their welfare and condition, we ask that they get in touch with us to confirm they are not injured.

“The driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist left the area in the direction of Isla Street and was dressed in all black clothing.

“We have issued images of the bike in the hope that someone may recognise it which could help us in tracing the motorcyclist.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2545 of Monday, 22 November.”

