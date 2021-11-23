Police search for motorcyclist after Dundee crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a motorcyclist who left the scene of a crash in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers in the city are looking to trace the individual following a collision at around 5pm in the Moncur Crescent and Provost Road area of Dundee.

The motorcyclist was said to have left the scene in the direction of Isla street and was dressed all in black clothing.

Police said they want to the person to get in touch with them to confirm they are uninjured.

Police appeal for motorcyclist to come forward

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident, a car, was not injured, officers confirmed.

Sergeant Karen Judge said: “Prior to police arrival, the motorcyclist left the area and we are concerned for their welfare and condition, we ask that they get in touch with us to confirm they are not injured.

“The driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist left the area in the direction of Isla Street and was dressed in all black clothing.

“We have issued images of the bike in the hope that someone may recognise it which could help us in tracing the motorcyclist.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2545 of Monday, 22 November.”