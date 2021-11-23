Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Work on 97 homes at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes to begin in New Year

By Gavin Harper
November 23 2021, 6.44am
Development plans for the former water treatment works site in Glenrothes, inset- aerial view of wider former Tullis Russell site.
Development plans for the former water treatment works site in Glenrothes, inset- aerial view of wider former Tullis Russell site.

Building of 97 homes on the site of the former Tullis Russell works in Glenrothes will get underway in the New Year.

Dunfermline housebuilder Campion Homes plans a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses at the former paper mill.

As many as 850 new homes will be built on the vast site over the next decade.

The housing scheme is part of a broader £42 million redevelopment.

The iconic paper mill closed in 2015 after the collapse of Tullis Russell after more than 200 years.

Building work on the first new houses at the site started earlier this year.

Campion Homes hopes the 97 houses will be completed by late summer 2022.

Revenue increase for Campion Homes

The Dunfermline firm has reported a £14.1m increase in revenue for the year to June 30 2021.

Revenue rose to £41.8m from £27.6m in 2020.

Pre-tax profits also rose to £2.9m over the reporting period from £552,552 the year previous.

The company saw sales rates at its private developments rise to levels above those experienced pre-pandemic.

This has meant strong forward sales coming into the next financial year, which has put pressure on land price and availability.

Campion Homes has reported a rise in revenue.

Executive chairman Pete Bell welcomed “excellent” sales rates at the firm’s sites.

Mr Bell said the firm had navigated “very difficult working environment” of the past 12 months.

He said: “The company recognises the exceptional response that its employees and subcontractors have given again this year.

“The Covid-19 issues have remained, combined with the significant increase in demand for new housing.

“Campion has demonstrated that its people, relationships and the quality of its product are integral to the success of the business.”

Pete Bell, of Dunfermline-based Campion Homes.

During the latter part of the year, the firm also had to deal with significant material and labour price inflation.

These challenges remain and are putting pressure on fixed price contracts margins.

It is also making recruitment more difficult for the Dunfermline firm.

Price increases having ‘significant’ impact

Forecasts for the current year anticipate margins to be further hit.

The executive chairman said the price increases were putting “significant pressure” on the business.

Mr Bell added: “Lack of material availability is also causing considerable scheduling difficulties.  However, our pipeline of work is strong.

“We will carry on working with our partners to deliver the high quality, energy efficient homes that homeowners and tenants seek.“