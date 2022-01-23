Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Moray councillor resigns from SNP over Joanna Cherry trans row

By Rachel Amery
January 23 2022, 12.02pm Updated: January 23 2022, 6.29pm
Former Moray councillor Paula Coy

A former Moray councillor has resigned from the SNP, saying she “can no longer sit by and do nothing” over Joanna Cherry MP’s position on trans rights.

Paula Coy served as a councillor for Elgin City North for four and a half years, and said she took the decision to resign from the party this morning because she was finding it hard to look herself in the eye.

Cherry ‘harming’ good people

However Ms Coy says Ms Cherry is “harming” people and is “unashamedly gaslighting women” who challenger her on her positions.

Ms Coy said: “I took the decision this morning to resign from the party.

“It’s been coming a long time but I’ve been finding it harder and harder to look myself in the eye.

“I am immensely proud of so much the party has done, I served as a councillor for four and a half years and was proud to do so.

“I cannot, however, continue to give them ‘one more chance’ to address the Joanna Cherry situation.

“So no more ‘surely this time’ for me.

“She is harming people, good people, and I can no longer sit by and do nothing.

Paula Coy

“She is unashamedly gaslighting women who have the audacity to challenge her.

“No more.

“No judgement on those who choose to stay, we can only make the choices that are right for us.

“Please keep fighting.”

Ms Coy resigned as a Moray councillor in November citing “personal reasons”.

She was reported to the Standards Commission for Scotland over “disrespectful” tweets and a hearing will be held in February.

Trans rights: How gender recognition reform became one of Scotland’s most heated debates

