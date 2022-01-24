Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Whisky backlash: Responsible drinkers ‘penalised’ by Rishi Sunak’s alcohol duty plan

By Rachel Amery
January 24 2022, 3.48pm Updated: January 24 2022, 4.14pm
The Scottish whisky industry says the alcohol tax reforms will negatively impact whisky drinkers

Scotch whisky leaders warn the Chancellor’s alcohol reforms will unfairly target spirit drinkers and “fail” the drinks industry.

Mr Sunak, who himself does not drink alcohol, says he wants to reform the UK’s 380-year-old system of alcohol duty, calling it “outdated, complex and full of historical anomalies”.

His plan, which will cost the Treasury around £555 million by 2027, aims and simplifying alcohol tax brackets and is due to be introduced next year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The proposals would reward lower-strength drinks, with the duty levied on wine with an alcohol content above 11%, high-strength cider and fortified port all being increased.

The Scotch Whisky Association wants the chancellor to back down.

‘It will penalise responsible consumers’

An open letter was signed by 28 groups and distilleries including Speyside Distilleries, Isle of Harris Distillers, Glenmorangie, Lindores Distillery and Kilchoman Distillery.

They state: “When the prime minister committed to reviewing how alcohol is taxed in this country, it was with the insistence a reformed system would support Scotch whisky distillers and the 42,000 jobs they provide.

“The Treasury says it wants a higher rate of tax on ‘stronger’ drinks.

“But while there’s more alcohol in a pint of beer or cider than in a Scotch and soda or a G&T, spirits drinkers will pay more in tax.

“Beer and cider drinkers will stand beside people in a pub enjoying a spirits-based cocktail – with spirits paying a premium on drinks which contain less alcohol.”

The association says the proposals will be “as confusing” and “even more unfair” than the current system which is hundreds of years old.

Unless the government revises its plans, it will penalise responsible consumers.

– Open letter from whisky groups

They added: “Unless the government revises its plans, it will penalise responsible consumers.

“It will not tackle the important issue of alcohol misuse, which needs a more targeted approach.

“And it will fail to meet the prime minister’s manifesto commitment to supporting Scottish businesses and a world-leading industry.

“The government needs to think again and deliver a tax system which, like the UK’s consumption guidelines, does not discriminate between alcohol categories.”

The Treasury was approached for comment.

Life after Brexit: A year like no other for the Scotch whisky industry

