Scots health expert says removing free Covid tests would be ‘driving blind’ into pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A top Scottish health expert says removing free Covid tests would mean “driving blind” into the next stage of the pandemic, as Boris Johnson is expected to scrap self-isolation rules in England.

The prime minister is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday where he will end the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for coronavirus south of the border, and reduce the amount of testing available.

Mr Johnson says this will return people’s freedom and “mark a moment of pride as we begin to learn to live with Covid”.

However Professor Linda Bauld, chief social policy advisor to the Scottish Government, says free testing is vital as infection levels remain high.

‘We need access to free testing’

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Professor Bauld said: “We forget the UK is unusual in the scale of free tests.

“In many countries you have to pay for it – in Canada, for example, it costs around £3.50 for seven test, and many people can’t afford to do that.

“We need access to free testing, particularly PCR tests for those who are vulnerable and those who are in care homes.

“The removal of all testing would mean we are driving blind into the next stage of the pandemic, which is something we need to avoid.”

She added she has “not seen any paperwork” to suggest all free testing will be removed in Scotland.

Cultural shift in attitudes towards illness

Professor Bauld insisted there must be a cultural shift when dealing with illness, and for people to continue to isolate if they become infected with coronavirus.

She said: “A number of countries around the world are easing protective measures.

“Self-isolation rules have always been different around the UK – in England it is a legal requirement and if you don’t do it you face a hefty fine.

“But in Northern Ireland some were surprised to learn it has always just been guidance, not a legal requirement.

“Here in Scotland, it is strong guidance backed up by a legal requirement when it comes to international travel.

“If people have symptoms they need to be supported to stay away from others so they don’t pass on the virus.

“We have a culture of stoically heading into the office when you are coughing and sneezing, and we need to recognise we have to in many cases do away with that.”

Scottish ministers say they would like to have a say on these issues, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon setting out Scotland’s strategy going forward on Tuesday.