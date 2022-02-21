Scots health expert says removing free Covid tests would be ‘driving blind’ into pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots health expert says removing free Covid tests would be ‘driving blind’ into pandemic

By Rachel Amery
February 21 2022, 10.42am Updated: February 21 2022, 11.49am
Professor Linda Bauld.
Professor Linda Bauld.

A top Scottish health expert says removing free Covid tests would mean “driving blind” into the next stage of the pandemic, as Boris Johnson is expected to scrap self-isolation rules in England.

The prime minister is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday where he will end the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for coronavirus south of the border, and reduce the amount of testing available.

Mr Johnson says this will return people’s freedom and “mark a moment of pride as we begin to learn to live with Covid”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

However Professor Linda Bauld, chief social policy advisor to the Scottish Government, says free testing is vital as infection levels remain high.

‘We need access to free testing’

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Professor Bauld said: “We forget the UK is unusual in the scale of free tests.

“In many countries you have to pay for it – in Canada, for example, it costs around £3.50 for seven test, and many people can’t afford to do that.

Lateral flow tests.

“We need access to free testing, particularly PCR tests for those who are vulnerable and those who are in care homes.

“The removal of all testing would mean we are driving blind into the next stage of the pandemic, which is something we need to avoid.”

She added she has “not seen any paperwork” to suggest all free testing will be removed in Scotland.

Cultural shift in attitudes towards illness

Professor Bauld insisted there must be a cultural shift when dealing with illness, and for people to continue to isolate if they become infected with coronavirus.

She said: “A number of countries around the world are easing protective measures.

“Self-isolation rules have always been different around the UK – in England it is a legal requirement and if you don’t do it you face a hefty fine.

“But in Northern Ireland some were surprised to learn it has always just been guidance, not a legal requirement.

“Here in Scotland, it is strong guidance backed up by a legal requirement when it comes to international travel.

“If people have symptoms they need to be supported to stay away from others so they don’t pass on the virus.

“We have a culture of stoically heading into the office when you are coughing and sneezing, and we need to recognise we have to in many cases do away with that.”

Scottish ministers say they would like to have a say on these issues, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon setting out Scotland’s strategy going forward on Tuesday.

Charging for lateral flow tests: Our map shows how Scotland compares to other countries

