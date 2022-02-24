Ukraine assault: Nicola Sturgeon says Kremlin ‘must face the severest consequences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine assault: Nicola Sturgeon says Kremlin ‘must face the severest consequences’

By Rachel Amery
February 24 2022, 7.46am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.17pm
Ukrainian soldiers from the 93rd Cold Yar Brigade of the Ukraine Armed Forces raises Ukrainian national flag in the Russian-backed rebel held Donetsk frontline. Wednesday Feb 23, 2022. Photo by EyePress News/Shutterstock
Ukrainian soldiers from the 93rd Cold Yar Brigade of the Ukraine Armed Forces raises Ukrainian national flag in the Russian-backed rebel held Donetsk frontline. Wednesday Feb 23, 2022. Photo by EyePress News/Shutterstock

Nicola Sturgeon says the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for the “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine, as Boris Johnson holds an emergency Cobra meeting.

Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine.

In the early hours of this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised statement where he stated Moscow’s response would be “instant” if anyone tried to stop the military operation.

Attacks have been reported on Ukrainian military targets and infrastructure.

The first minister has now called on the world to stand with the people of Ukraine.

FM stands with the people of Ukraine

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific.

“The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression.

“And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The first minister and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson have lodged a motion for the Scottish Government to give “unqualified support” to Ukraine – this will debated in Holyrood on Thursday 24 February.

Boris Johnson chaired an urgent Cobra meeting, a committee which meets to discuss matters of national emergency or major disruption, where he called on world leaders to meet and plan a response.

Afterwards, he said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “catastrophe for our continent”.

He will also make an address to the nation later today and will speak in the House of Commons this evening.

The G7 nations will also meet this morning to discuss the issue.

Boris Johnson made an address to the people of the UK were he said the “hideous and barbaric venture” of Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”.

He said: “It’s because we’ve been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.

“Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.

“Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.

“And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics.

“Our mission is clear – diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

He added: “I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we are with you.

“We are praying for you and your families, and we are on your side.

“If the months ahead are grim and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine.

“For all his bombs and tanks and missiles, I don’t believe the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Action is a ‘full scale invasion’

Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country.

The country’s foreign minister has also called it a “full scale invasion”.

Ukrainian police claim seven people have already died in Russian bomb attacks, and Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter, although Russia denies this.

Ukraine’s border guard agency said Russian troops unleashed an artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus and Ukrainian border guards were firing back.

Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and airports, including Kyiv International Airport, but had not targeted populated areas.

Explosions have been heard in the capital Kyiv and in Odesa and Kharkiv.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and said Ukraine would defend itself against Russian aggression “and will win”.

He said: “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes.

“This is a war of aggression.

“Ukraine will defend itself and will win.

“The world can and must stop Putin.

“The time to act is now.”

Russian warning to other countries

Anticipating international condemnation and countermeasures, President Putin issued a warning to other countries not to get involved, and said: “Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”

He also urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home”.

Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations has also told the security council that President Putin has “declared war on Ukraine” and pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia’s attack on Ukraine was “the saddest moment” of his five-year tenure.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

He said: “In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy.

“What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense.”

Follow all of the latest in Ukraine here.

UK to respond ‘decisively’ to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

