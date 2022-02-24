VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon and Holyrood leaders say Ukraine must be defended against Russia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vladimir Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon said in a joint show of solidarity at the Scottish Parliament.

The first minister was joined by leaders of Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Green parties in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said Ukrainian people must be offered help including refuge in Scotland.

The first minister said: “Just as Putin must face and feel the wrath of the democratic world, the people of Ukraine must feel and not just hear our support and our solidarity.”

Humanitarian aid

Edinburgh is twinned with the Urkainian capital city, Kyiv.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We must ensure humanitarian aid and assistance, and we must all stand ready to offer refuge and sanctuary wherever necessary for those who may be displaced.

“This is a critical juncture in history, perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War.”

Ms Sturgeon branded Putin an autocrat – but added: “As with most strong men leaders, underneath the veneer of power lies insecurity and fear.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the world had got “darker”.

He added: “The only intention of president Putin was war, no matter what the cost. But the cost will be high.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said hard-won peace in Europe was being shattered.

“Across the world today the message is clear – peace and democracy must prevail,” he said.

He called for urgent aid and support for Ukraine, and help for Nato allies.

Scottish Green party leader Patrick Harvie said no form of sanction must be off the table.

He called for action on money laundering and Russian wealth to be targeted.

And he asked for help taking in any refugees from Ukraine.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton, an MSP in Edinburgh, said the capital must live up to its twinning with Kyiv.