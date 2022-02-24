VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon and Holyrood leaders say Ukraine must be defended against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon and Holyrood leaders say Ukraine must be defended against Russia

By Andy Philip
February 24 2022, 1.04pm Updated: February 24 2022, 2.33pm

Vladimir Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon said in a joint show of solidarity at the Scottish Parliament.

The first minister was joined by leaders of Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Green parties in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said Ukrainian people must be offered help including refuge in Scotland.

The first minister said: “Just as Putin must face and feel the wrath of the democratic world, the people of Ukraine must feel and not just hear our support and our solidarity.”

Humanitarian aid

Edinburgh is twinned with the Urkainian capital city, Kyiv.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We must ensure humanitarian aid and assistance, and we must all stand ready to offer refuge and sanctuary wherever necessary for those who may be displaced.

“This is a critical juncture in history, perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War.”

Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ms Sturgeon branded Putin an autocrat – but added: “As with most strong men leaders, underneath the veneer of power lies insecurity and fear.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the world had got “darker”.

He added: “The only intention of president Putin was war, no matter what the cost. But the cost will be high.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said hard-won peace in Europe was being shattered.

“Across the world today the message is clear – peace and democracy must prevail,” he said.

He called for urgent aid and support for Ukraine, and help for Nato allies.

Scottish Green party leader Patrick Harvie said no form of sanction must be off the table.

He called for action on money laundering and Russian wealth to be targeted.

And he asked for help taking in any refugees from Ukraine.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton, an MSP in Edinburgh, said the capital must live up to its twinning with Kyiv.

Ukraine assault: Nicola Sturgeon says Kremlin ‘must face the severest consequences’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier