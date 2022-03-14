Ukraine crisis: Scottish Government urged to change messaging over donations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is being told to change its messaging to encourage people to donate money rather than goods to the people of Ukraine.

Ever since the Russian invasion of the country, thousands of people across Scotland have been donating food, toiletries and other essentials such as sleeping bags to those caught up in the conflict.

However the British Red Cross now says cash donations are the quickest and most efficient way to support stricken families in Ukraine.

The charity says perishable items such as food and medicines could expire before reaching the frontline as a result of “major backlogs”.

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the North East, has now written to Europe minister Neil Gray, who has been given ministerial responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, asking for the Scottish Government to change its public messaging on donations.

Cash donations mean nothing is wasted

In her letter to Mr Gray, Ms White says charities are growing increasingly concerned physical donations are not getting to the frontline quick enough, and says there is not enough capacity to get all the donated goods over to Ukraine and then distributed to those in need.

She said: “The amazing kindness and generosity shown across the north-east has been heart-warming, and I know people want their help to get through.

“One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal, rather than donating goods.

“This will mean nothing goes to waste as money can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed while organisations can use it to buy what is most needed.”

Kenneth Watt, policy and public affairs manager at the British Red Cross, added: “Donating cash is the quickest, safest and most direct way to support the work of charities supporting people affected.

The Red Cross has been working hand in hand with communities in #Ukraine for almost eight years, and we won’t stop now. You have the power to help too. Donate here: https://t.co/YJ7OiAXFJ7 pic.twitter.com/4rfFOQtJ0P — British Red Cross 🧡 (@BritishRedCross) March 8, 2022

“Cash is fast and flexible and means we can help with whatever is needed, source things locally, and transport them quickly.

“It also allows volunteers to concentrate on the response, rather than sorting and transporting donations.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.