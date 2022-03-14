Westminster journalist caught up in SNP ‘love triangle’ to stand for election in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Westminster journalist caught up in SNP ‘love triangle’ to stand for election in Angus

The woman at the centre of a reported SNP love triangle involving Dundee and Western Isles MPs Stewart Hosie and Angus MacNeil will stand as an election candidate in Angus.
By Justin Bowie
March 14 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 14 2022, 6.16pm
Stewart Hosie and Serena Cowdy.
It emerged in 2016 that Serena Cowdy had become romantically involved with Mr Hosie, who was at the time married to SNP minister Shona Robison, while she was working as a journalist at Westminster.

Ms Cowdy was also reported to have had an affair at the same time with the then married Mr MacNeil.

Mr Hosie quit as deputy leader of the party following the revelation.

He split from Ms Robison and later married Ms Cowdy in 2018.

The ex-journalist confirmed she will be standing for the SNP in the Arbroath, West Letham and Friockheim ward.

Voting plea

She urged locals to register to vote ahead of the May ballot.

In a promotional video, she said: “If you want to have a say in how the council is run, it’s really important you register to vote in time.

“You don’t need to have been born in Scotland in order to vote here. You could be from somewhere else in the UK like me, or a foreign national from another country.

“If you’ve made Scotland your home you can vote and change things for the better.”

‘I apologise for any hurt and upset I have caused’

Nicola Sturgeon said in 2016 there was no need for Stewart Hosie to stand down as deputy of the party’s Westminster group when the love triangle allegations emerged.

He remained in the post for a full year after he resigned as deputy party leader before quitting the role in 2017.

He is still an MP for the SNP and is currently the shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

In a letter after the affair emerged, he wrote: “I am writing to you firstly to apologise for any hurt and upset I have caused to friends, family and colleagues. That was never my intention.”

Keith Brown later succeeded him as SNP deputy leader.

Scottish Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw urged the parliamentary standards commissioner to probe Mr Hosie and Mr MacNeil over accommodation expenses following the affairs.

But the watchdog later said they would not be investigating either of the MPs.

