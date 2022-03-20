Ian Blackford: Putin should not determine timeline for Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ian Blackford: Putin should not determine timeline for Scottish independence

By Andy Philip
March 20 2022, 12.20pm Updated: March 20 2022, 12.28pm
The SNP says it's possible to have a referendum in 2023.
The SNP says it's possible to have a referendum in 2023.

The SNP’s Westminster chief suggested war in Ukraine should not derail his party’s plan to hold a second vote on independence next year.

Ian Blackford stopped short of confirming he still thinks the timetable for a referendum is viable.

But in a TV interview, he insisted the SNP and Greens have the numbers to push ahead in Holyrood.

And he appeared to downplay opposition concerns that conflict caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin should pause plans for a 2023 vote.

‘Majority for independence in parliament’

“Let’s remember, we fought an election last year, which the SNP won,” he told the BBC.

“We now have an agreement with the Greens. There’s a majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament.”

Asked if anyone still believes it’s possible on that timeline, he said: “Is anybody suggesting that Putin should determine the timeline for an independence referendum in Scotland?”

Political leaders want to focus on stopping war in Ukraine.

He wants to focus on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine but added that “doesn’t mean” work should halt on preparation for independence.

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, commented after Alex Salmond’s former chief adviser said a vote in 2023 is unlikely.

Kevin Pringle, writing in the Sunday Times, claimed: “It is unwise to make any definite predictions in such volatile times, but it seems reasonable to say out loud that an independence referendum is unlikely to take place by the end of next year, given the hurdles to be overcome and extensive preparations required.”

He added: “A referendum is a means to an end, nothing more. If the Scottish government pursues it within a tight 2023 timescale that people are uncomfortable with, even assuming it doesn’t happen then, the task of building support for independence itself may be undermined.”

Ian Blackford denies claims he plans to quit as SNP Westminster leader

