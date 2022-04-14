Douglas Ross heckled by pro-independence activist during Tory manifesto launch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was interrupted and heckled by an independence campaigner as he launched the party’s council election manifesto.

The Moray MP had not long started his speech at a Glasgow hotel when he was shouted down by anti-poverty activist Sean Clerkin, who managed to sneak into the event.

The notorious protester claimed the Tories at Westminster could spark mass social unrest if they refuse to up social security benefits and reverse universal credit cuts.

He branded Boris Johnson a “criminal leader” and said millions of people across Britain could be left in poverty due to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Clerkin initially refused to leave the room as Mr Ross allowed him to finish his rant against the UK Government.

He was then escorted from the hotel by security so the Tory chief could continue with his planned address.

After the event Mr Clerkin, who is involved with the Scottish Tenants Organisation, claimed he had heckled Mr Ross to draw attention to the cost of living emergency.

When asked if he plans to interrupt any other local council events, Mr Clerkin said: “I can’t say yes or no to that.”

But he added that he would not disrupt Scottish Labour campaigning since he’s a fan of Jackie Baillie, despite his support for independence.

Council pledges

Mr Ross outlined several key pledges being put forward by the Tories ahead of the local elections next month.

The Conservatives promised to keep council tax low, oppose the workplace parking levy and support more homes being built in areas they control.

Mr Ross also gave his full backing to Perth and Kinross council candidate Aziz Rehman ahead of next month’s vote after it emerged the election hopeful used to back independence.

We revealed that Mr Rehman had still been a registered member of the SNP when he first stood for the Tories in a 2020 by-election.

The Conservative boss insisted that Mr Rehman was an excellent candidate and demonstrated that the Tories were the “best vehicle” for anyone wanting to oppose independence.