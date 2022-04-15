Nicola Sturgeon to launch council elections campaign tour in Dundee today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will today kick off a 21-day cost of living tour from Dundee as the SNP steps up its campaign ahead of May’s local council election.

The first minister will campaign in the Tayside city this afternoon before visiting nine council areas including Angus and Perth and Kinross over the Easter weekend.

The SNP leader said she wants Scots to “send a message” to Boris Johnson and the Tories on May 5 next month by voting for her party.

Ms Sturgeon claimed the Tories have shown “callous indifference” over rising energy bills as households struggle to survive.

SNP rivals including Labour and the Conservatives have also put the cost of living emergency at the centre of their pitch to voters.

The first minister hit out at those defending Mr Johnson ahead of her Dundee visit after he was fined for breaking lockdown this week.

‘Unprecedented crisis’

She said: “In the midst of an unprecedented cost of living crisis, the May 5 election was already shaping up to be important.

“But after an extraordinary week people across Scotland will have the opportunity to cast their verdict on the law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor, and the shameful attempts by leading Tories to defend them.

“With less than three weeks until Scotland goes to the polls, the SNP are out campaigning for every vote – in every community across Scotland.

“We are using every power at our disposal to help families in tough times, and the top priority of every SNP councillor elected will be to help ease the cost of living squeeze.”

She added: “But our action stands in stark contrast to the inaction from the Westminster government – and that’s why this election is so important.

“We need to come together as a country and send a message that the callous indifference on rising energy and food bills from Westminster will not be tolerated.”