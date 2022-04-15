Nicola Sturgeon to launch council elections campaign tour in Dundee today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon to launch council elections campaign tour in Dundee today

Nicola Sturgeon will today kick off a 21-day cost of living tour from Dundee as the SNP steps up its campaign ahead of May's local council election.
By Justin Bowie
April 15 2022, 10.58am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon will today kick off a 21-day cost of living tour from Dundee as the SNP steps up its campaign ahead of May’s local council election.

The first minister will campaign in the Tayside city this afternoon before visiting nine council areas including Angus and Perth and Kinross over the Easter weekend.

The SNP leader said she wants Scots to “send a message” to Boris Johnson and the Tories on May 5 next month by voting for her party.

Ms Sturgeon claimed the Tories have shown “callous indifference” over rising energy bills as households struggle to survive.

SNP rivals including Labour and the Conservatives have also put the cost of living emergency at the centre of their pitch to voters.

The first minister hit out at those defending Mr Johnson ahead of her Dundee visit after he was fined for breaking lockdown this week.

‘Unprecedented crisis’

She said: “In the midst of an unprecedented cost of living crisis, the May 5 election was already shaping up to be important.

“But after an extraordinary week people across Scotland will have the opportunity to cast their verdict on the law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor, and the shameful attempts by leading Tories to defend them.

“With less than three weeks until Scotland goes to the polls, the SNP are out campaigning for every vote – in every community across Scotland.

“We are using every power at our disposal to help families in tough times, and the top priority of every SNP councillor elected will be to help ease the cost of living squeeze.”

She added: “But our action stands in stark contrast to the inaction from the Westminster government – and that’s why this election is so important.

“We need to come together as a country and send a message that the callous indifference on rising energy and food bills from Westminster will not be tolerated.”

