Nicola Sturgeon: SNP ‘optimistic’ of kicking out Perth Tories after partygate scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: SNP ‘optimistic’ of kicking out Perth Tories after partygate scandal

By Rachel Amery
April 15 2022, 7.20pm Updated: April 15 2022, 7.21pm
Nicola Sturgeon at Dundee City Council hopefuls at the top of Dundee Law
Nicola Sturgeon at Dundee City Council hopefuls at the top of Dundee Law

Nicola Sturgeon says she feels “optimistic” about the SNP’s chances of winning control of Perth and Kinross Council after an outpouring of public anger over partygate.

The first minister insisted the SNP can make an “optimistic difference” across Tayside as she launched her party’s campaign bus in Dundee on Friday.

She also took aim at scandal-hit Conservative councillors in Angus exposed as running online troll accounts as she called on voters to send a message to the Tories.

The SNP bus left Dundee with Ms Sturgeon on board bound for South Inch in Perth – an area covered by a local authority currently run by the Conservatives.

Nicola Sturgeon with Jim Fairlie MSP, Pete Wishart MP, John Swinney MSP and Perth and Kinross Council hopefuls at the River Tay viewpoint

But the Tories have been rocked by revelations of lockdown busting parties in Downing Street, with Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and chancellor Rishi Sunak all being issued with fixed penalty notices by police.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier on board the SNP battle bus, Ms Sturgeon spoke about her parties chances of taking control of Perth and Kinross Council.

“I am optimistic but I don’t take any election for granted,” she said.

“I am wary of expressing too much confidence but I do think we have a good chance this time.

“People across Perth are as angry as anyone else about what we have seen in recent times with a Tory prime minister who is presiding over a culture of law-breaking, refusing to accept the consequences and has shameful excuses like the horrors of Ukraine to justify his own occupancy of Number 10.

“The people of Perth will want to send a message about that and kick the Tories out of the council administration.”

Nicola Sturgeon out on the campaign trail

Meanwhile, Conservative councillors in Angus have come under fire after being exposed as online trolls.

We revealed previously how an anonymous anti-SNP account bearing the pseudonym ‘Lady Whistledown’ was being run by senior Tory councillor Derek Wann.

Ms Sturgeon said scandals like these show the kind of behaviour opposition parties are willing to accept.

She said: “I want to campaign on a positive agenda and have SNP councillors who stand up for their local services.

“This is an opportunity to send a message to the Tories on the cost of living and the behaviour of the prime minister.

Nicola Sturgeon and John Alexander at the top of Dundee Law

“The [Lady Whistledown] scandal throws light on the conduct of opposition parties and people take a very dim view of that.”

We asked if the SNP leader would accept her councillors forming coalitions with any other party on Angus Council.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We will not do deals with the Tories but we will fight to win as many votes as possible.

“But aside from the Tories we will always seek to work in the best interests of the local communities and I trust council groups across the country to take the right decisions, should they require to be taken.”

The SNP’s campaign bus will embark on a three-week long tour of Scotland highlighting the cost of living crisis ahead of the council elections on May 5.

Candidates hoping to be elected to Dundee City Council posed for photographs with the first minister before waving her off .

Ms Sturgeon spoke of the importance of having a strong showing of support for the current SNP-led administration in the city.

She rejected criticism of the levels of deprivation in Dundee following more than a decade of the SNP being in charge locally.

‘Dundee is a city on the up’

“I think the SNP is already making a positive difference to Dundee,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“Dundee, in spite of all its challenges, is a city on the up.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with candidates at Dundee Law in Dundee at the launch for the SNP’s campaign bus, which will tour Scotland in the 21 days before the local elections. Picture date: Friday April 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“The level of employment has increased significantly in the last few years and the regeneration is fantastic.

“We need to build on that ambition of recent years because it is a city heading in the right direction.

“There are still long-standing challenges that need to be addressed, but that is why it is important to have strong, ambitious leadership.”

RACHEL AMERY: Inside the SNP battle bus with Nicola Sturgeon

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier