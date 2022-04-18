Courier election debate: How you can put questions to local leaders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re giving Courier readers the chance to put burning questions to local leaders this week in a special series of debates before the council election in May.

We will drill down into the issues that really matter to our local communities – and we want you to tell us what we should ask.

Do you have a question about schools, local services or are you unhappy with the decisions being made in your area?

Your questions to local leaders

Group leaders from every political party represented on local authorities in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross will be invited to make their pitch directly to you.

They will join Courier political editor Derek Healey for a series of four election debates filmed in DC Thomson’s Meadowside office in Dundee.

Keep an eye out for the videos going live on our website on the week starting April 25, along with all the content you need to make an informed choice on May 5.

Send us your question by Wednesday evening using the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.