Angela Rayner slams claims she uses ‘Basic Instinct ploy’ to distract Boris Johnson

Angela Rayner has blasted “perverted smears” claiming she flirts with Boris Johnson to distract him during heated House of Commons debates.

The Labour deputy leader accused Conservative rivals of misogyny as they said she uses a ploy from the film Basic Instinct to “put off” the prime minister.

Unnamed senior Tories told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner repeatedly crosses and uncrosses her legs when sitting opposite Mr Johnson, echoing Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 movie.

But the article provoked widespread outrage, with politicians and commentators slamming its misogynistic undertones.

Ms Rayner regularly squares off against the Tory leader in Westminster when Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer is absent.

One Tory MP said: “She knows she can’t compete with Boris’ Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks.”

But the Labour deputy hit back, saying the prime minister and his supporters should be ashamed of themselves.

She wrote on Twitter: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon also hit out at the Tory claims and defended Ms Rayner.

‘Deep misogyny’

She wrote: “Solidarity from across the political divide to Angela Rayner on this.

“It’s a reminder of the deep misogyny women face every day.

“Though the line about Johnson’s Oxford debating ‘skills’ is truly laughable – from what I’ve seen she can debate him out the park!”

Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar added: “The sexists and misogynists behind this vile piece can only ever dream of being as liked, talented, effective and decent as Angie.”

‘Beneath contempt’

And SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “This is beneath contempt.

“This is gutter journalism & everyone that participated in contributing & publishing this should be utterly ashamed.

Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism courtesy of @MoS_Politics 🧵👇🏻1/9 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 24, 2022

“This is nothing more than an undignified smear.”

Ms Rayner was first elected as an MP for Labour in 2015.

She served as shadow education minister under Jeremy Corbyn before becoming deputy leader in 2020.