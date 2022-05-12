Blow for Douglas Ross as North East Tory insists Boris Johnson should still quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blow for Douglas Ross as North East Tory insists Boris Johnson should still quit

A North East Tory MSP insists Boris Johnson should still quit over the partygate scandal, heaping further pressure on leader Douglas Ross.
By Justin Bowie
May 12 2022, 12.14pm Updated: May 12 2022, 1.17pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Maurice Golden MSP.

The Scottish Conservative boss reversed his calls for the prime minister to resign in March because of the focus on the war in Ukraine.

However, Maurice Golden told the BBC yesterday he had “never flip-flopped” on his own position and still thinks Mr Johnson should step down.

It came as Tory Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord admitted the prime minister “does not play well” with voters north of the border.

He insisted the country must “move forward together”, despite acknowledging existing disdain for the Tory leader.

The Conservatives suffered a defeat in last week’s Scottish council elections, losing over 60 seats.

scotland covid update douglas ross
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Holyrood party chief Mr Ross claimed Boris Johnson’s repeated lockdown breaches likely convinced Tory supporters to stay home.

However, he refused to demand the prime minister’s resignation for a second time even as he urged him to listen to the message from voters.

Mr Golden said: “It was our second best result in a generation, but that doesn’t mean I’m not bitterly disappointed.

“Clearly the voters were not focusing on local issues, and ultimately it was partygate that people voted with. That’s why the SNP had Boris on their bus for example.”

Boris Johnson.

He added: “I’ve never flip-flopped. That’s not in my nature. I called on the prime minister to resign and that remains my position.”

But Mr Golden added that Mr Ross’s position as Scottish Tory boss is still safe.

It emerged talks had taken place to discuss removing him as leader following the election failure.

‘Lost all credibility’

Mr Ross confirmed at the weekend he plans to go nowhere despite claims he had “lost all credibility”.

Mr Golden joined south Scotland Tory MSP Brian Whittle in still calling for the prime minister to lose his job over partygate.

