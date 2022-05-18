Man stuck in wheelchair for three days during Storm Arwen power cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man stuck in wheelchair for three days during Storm Arwen power cuts

A man was left stuck in a wheelchair for three days during the "harrowing" aftermath of Storm Arwen, MSPs were told.
By Adele Merson
May 18 2022, 7.46pm Updated: May 18 2022, 7.56pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Thousands of people across across Tayside and the north-east were left without power, water and phone signal, when the storm battered Scotland in November.

MSP Alexander Burnett raised the individual’s plight during a Holyrood debate on the lessons to be learned from the response to the devastation.

The man – who is in his fifties and lives in the Deeside area of Aberdeenshire – was left unable to move from his chair because his hoist could not be powered.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Alexander Burnett.

Mr Burnett told parliament: “I sadly heard from people who were isolated and hadn’t heard from anyone for days including one constituent who was stuck in his wheelchair for three days because the hoist couldn’t be powered.

“Stuck in a chair in front of a fire for that length of time is beyond most people’s imagination and was certainly the most harrowing example I came across.”

He said “priority lists were not being shared and consolidated” and visits from health and care partnerships  teams were “not being communicated to others”.

Call for ‘significant investment’

Other MSPs highlighted steps they would like to see taken forward ahead of any future storms.

The SNP’s Gillian Martin called for households to be given information indicating where local hubs will always be for their local area in “any emergency”.

She also said there should be “significant investment” in installing power lines underground as “trees were falling down and taking power lines down”.

And added that “everyone should be recommended to have a battery-operated radio in general in their household” so they can access up to date information.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc along the east of Scotland.

The Scottish Government published a review into how the country responded to the “exceptional” Storm Arwen earlier this year.

It made a total of 15 recommendations on how to improve the way councils, police and health boards respond to such incidents.

Conservative MSP Tess White, who led the debate on Wednesday evening, called on the Scottish Government to commit to “deliverable timescales” for acting upon the review’s recommendations before winter.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney assured the MSP that “this would be the case”.

John Swinney.

Officials are working with local resilience partnerships – made up of councils, health boards and police divisions – in making improvements.

He said one of the common issues that has been raised is “access to communications” and the “significant dependence society now has on digital connectivity”.

The SNP MSP added: “The power companies have to respond to that by having in place better sources of information that are advertising information in advance of incidents so individuals are better prepared.”

A further update on implementation of the recommendation’s is due to be provided by the Scottish Government next month.

