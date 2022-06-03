SNP veteran Fergus Ewing stonewalls ‘bullying’ questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A senior SNP politician has been accused of contributing to a culture of “cover-up and secrecy” after refusing to address the findings of a bullying investigation.

Fergus Ewing is reported to be the subject of complaints by three civil servants from when he served as the cabinet secretary for rural economy and tourism.

The allegations against the 64-year-old Inverness and Nairn MSP – which he denies – escalated into a formal process in 2020.

The probe was completed last year but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her government were criticised for refusing to comment on the outcome.

Ms Sturgeon came under pressure to disclose the findings in May at parliament.

She refused, citing the “very considerable legal data protection issues that I am bound by”.

She was accused by Labour of hiding behind red tape.

Fergus Ewing challenged

Mr Ewing was challenged directly by journalists at the Scottish Parliament but refused to discuss the investigation.

Shortly after leaving the debating chamber on Wednesday afternoon, he was asked whether he believes the government should publish the findings.

Instead of answering, Mr Ewing pointed to the reporter’s mobile to ask if he was recording, and who had authorised him to do so.

After being told he was standing in a public place so recording was allowed, Mr Ewing was again asked whether he thinks the government should publish the findings.

He said: “I can’t add anything to what the first minister has said.”

Asked why not, Mr Ewing said: “For the reasons that she set out. I am bound by confidentiality.”

The MSP was asked again whether he would like to see the findings published but only responded: “Thank you”.

Asked directly whether he bullied staff, Mr Ewing said: “I have said what I’ve got to say.”

He then walked into a lift.

MSP accused of hiding from scrutiny

Scottish Labour MSP Neil Bibby criticised the lack of transparency.

He said: “It is simply shocking to see Fergus Ewing refuse to deny the allegation that he has bullied staff and hide behind confidentiality.

“It is clear for all to see that the culture of this SNP government is one of cover-up and secrecy.

“The public deserve to know the outcome of this investigation as a matter of transparency.

“After 15 years of being in government, we need to know why Nicola Sturgeon thinks it’s one standard for her government and another standard for everyone else.”

Ms Sturgeon was urged earlier this month to say “as much as you can” over the bullying probe by one of her own government ministers.

Patrick Harvie, a Green MSP in the government, said ministers have a responsibility to be transparent while also protecting employees.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has also called for the outcome to be made public.

What did Nicola Sturgeon have to say?

After being quizzed about the complaint at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said she and the Scottish Government “take any complaints about any ministers very seriously”.

She added: “These are serious issues, they have to be treated seriously, but they also have to be treated within the confines of the law that applies.”

Mr Ewing left the cabinet last year following a post-election reshuffle.

He is the son of veteran Scottish nationalist Winnie Ewing and sister of SNP MSP and deputy presiding officer Annabelle Ewing.

Mr Ewing apologised in 2018 after a separate allegation of bullying was made against him by a government official.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I am aware that – on occasion – I can be forthright in the way I represent my views.”