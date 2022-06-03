Former customer who saved Fife business from closure plans expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former customer who saved Fife business from closure plans expansion

By Gavin Harper
June 3 2022, 5.55am Updated: June 3 2022, 8.11am
The new owner of Sapphire Signs, Design & Print, Piers Rickard.
When a customer heard the owner of a 20-year-old Fife signage company planned to close its doors, he decided to take on the business.

Piers Rickard had used the Glenrothes business to make designs for his company, Crow Mountain Bike.

When he visited the shop in May 2020,owner Jim McManus said he would be closing.

But rather than see the business shut for good, Mr Rickard stepped in.

He said: “I spoke to the former owner and he said he was planning to close. I have another business and Sapphire did work for me.

“When I was in picking up an order, the then-owner said that would be the last because he was closing.

“His wife also runs a business and he said he couldn’t do both.

“He’d offered the business to his staff but they did not want to take it on, so I said I’d buy it.”

Fife signage firm doubles sales

Despite difficult trading circumstances, the business has boomed with turnover doubling.

In May last year, Sapphire relocated to premises at Newark Road South in Glenrothes, more than doubling the size of the production facility.

“We got to the point where business was backing up and lead times for delivery were growing due to the limited space we had,” Piers said.

Piers Rickard, owner of Sapphire Signs, Design &amp; Print at work.
Piers Rickard, owner of Sapphire Signs, Design & Print at work.

“We started to offer additional services. Before, we could only fit one vehicle in the previous workshop.

“The preparation area is now the same size as the whole of the old unit.

“We can have up to four vehicles in at any one time, so we’ve more than doubled the space.”

‘I’ve never worked so hard’, says boss

There have been challenges along the way, including adding to the team.

But two years on, the new owner is reaping the rewards of deciding to take on the business.

“I’ve never worked so hard in all my life,” Piers said.

“It has been very challenging, but I think anyone who runs a business will know that.

“Staffing is always the hardest part of the business, but the team I have are absolutely brilliant.”

Phoebe Rickard, Piers’ daughter, and Cammy Anderson work on print designs.

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Piers was able to access funding to invest in new machinery, including a grant to buy new computer hardware.

His HR adviser, Catherine Bartle, said: “Piers has made rapid progress over the last few months and has already secured four new employees.

“We were able to help him access funding opportunities to continue to invest in the operations for the new vehicle wrapping and graphics service.”

