NHS Tayside bullying complaints have almost doubled in past year

Complaints of bullying across NHS Tayside have soared for the second year in a row, as “deeply alarming” figures were revealed.

Data shared by the health board showed 35 cases had been reported to bosses in 2021-22, a rise on 18 allegations made the year before.

It means bullying complaints have more than tripled across Tayside in the past five years, with a worrying rise across the country.

In 2017-18 there were eight cases reported to staff, while seven bullying accusations were made two years later in 2019-20.

A review into bullying at NHS Highland found last year that was a widespread culture which needed to be addressed across Scotland.

Last June an ex-NHS Tayside employee claimed some of those responsible for toxic behaviour were being protected by the health board.

Data released showed there has been an overall increase in the number of bullying complaints in the past five years in Scotland.

‘Culture of secrecy’

Tory MSP Sandesh Gullhane said: “This dramatic rise in bullying cases in Scotland’s health service is deeply alarming – no one should be subjected to intimidation in the workplace.

“Workplace culture in any organisation is set at the very top – and in this case that’s individual health board bosses and, ultimately, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“Whether it’s the problems at NHS Tayside’s oncology department or the apparent efforts to silence whistle-blowers at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth hospital, there is evidence of an unhealthy culture of secrecy and closing ranks in our NHS that must be nipped in the bud.

“Bullying can never be tolerated or covered up, as this creates a dangerous workplace environment where staff are fearful of speaking out.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside is committed to providing a working environment which is free from bullying and harassment and does not condone this behaviour in any form.

“Every employee of NHS Tayside has a responsibility to treat their colleagues with dignity and respect.”

“We take any allegation of concerns seriously and, working closely with our trade unions, have robust policies in place to ensure that staff can feel confident to report any concerns that they may have.”

‘Bullying is unacceptable’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Bullying and harassment is unacceptable in any circumstances and we expect all health boards and their employees to act in line with the values and behaviours expected of everyone in NHS Scotland.

“Ministers have made clear to health boards that bullying and harassment is unacceptable, and we expect them to ensure any reported incidents are taken seriously and fully investigated.”

NHS Tayside has been dogged by a number of scandals in recent months.

Bosses were forced to apologise to the husband of a cancer campaign for “unacceptable” care in the final months of her life.

Meanwhile, a Dundee couple say they fear for their son’s life due to his treatment at Carseview.