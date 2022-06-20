NHS Tayside bullying complaints have almost doubled in past year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Tayside bullying complaints have almost doubled in past year

Complaints of bullying across NHS Tayside have soared for the second year in a row, as “deeply alarming” figures were revealed.
By Justin Bowie
June 20 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Data shared by the health board showed 35 cases had been reported to bosses in 2021-22, a rise on 18 allegations made the year before.

It means bullying complaints have more than tripled across Tayside in the past five years, with a worrying rise across the country.

In 2017-18 there were eight cases reported to staff, while seven bullying accusations were made two years later in 2019-20.

A review into bullying at NHS Highland found last year that was a widespread culture which needed to be addressed across Scotland.

Last June an ex-NHS Tayside employee claimed some of those responsible for toxic behaviour were being protected by the health board.

Data released showed there has been an overall increase in the number of bullying complaints in the past five years in Scotland.

‘Culture of secrecy’

Tory MSP Sandesh Gullhane said: “This dramatic rise in bullying cases in Scotland’s health service is deeply alarming – no one should be subjected to intimidation in the workplace.

“Workplace culture in any organisation is set at the very top – and in this case that’s individual health board bosses and, ultimately, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“Whether it’s the problems at NHS Tayside’s oncology department or the apparent efforts to silence whistle-blowers at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth hospital, there is evidence of an unhealthy culture of secrecy and closing ranks in our NHS that must be nipped in the bud.

“Bullying can never be tolerated or covered up, as this creates a dangerous workplace environment where staff are fearful of speaking out.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf was urged to act over NHS Tayside bullying complaints.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside is committed to providing a working environment which is free from bullying and harassment and does not condone this behaviour in any form.

“Every employee of NHS Tayside has a responsibility to treat their colleagues with dignity and respect.”

“We take any allegation of concerns seriously and, working closely with our trade unions, have robust policies in place to ensure that staff can feel confident to report any concerns that they may have.”

‘Bullying is unacceptable’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Bullying and harassment is unacceptable in any circumstances and we expect all health boards and their employees to act in line with the values and behaviours expected of everyone in NHS Scotland.

“Ministers have made clear to health boards that bullying and harassment is unacceptable, and we expect them to ensure any reported incidents are taken seriously and fully investigated.”

NHS Tayside has been dogged by a number of scandals in recent months.

Bosses were forced to apologise to the husband of a cancer campaign for “unacceptable” care in the final months of her life.

Meanwhile, a Dundee couple say they fear for their son’s life due to his treatment at Carseview.

