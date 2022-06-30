Most Scottish voters don’t want an independence referendum next year, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most Scottish voters don’t want an independence referendum next year, poll finds

More than half of voters in Scotland don’t want a second independence referendum to take place next year, a new poll has found.
By Justin Bowie
June 30 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 30 2022, 10.22am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The SNP want to hold another independence referendum.
Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday she intends to hold a rerun of the 2014 poll on October 19 next year despite Westminster’s refusal to grant a vote.

The first minister confirmed she was asking the UK’s Supreme Court to rule if Holyrood is allowed to hold a referendum without Boris Johnson’s approval.

But when asked whether a referendum should take place next year, 53% of voters said it should not, 40% said it should, and the rest were undecided.

The Scotsman poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, had support for independence on a knife-edge.

Nicola Sturgeon.

The survey found that 44% of those questioned supported leaving the UK, 46% were opposed to independence, while 10% remained unsure.

When undecided voters were removed, 49% said they would vote Yes, while 51% said they would vote No.

Savanta ComRes associate director Chris Hopkins said the results on the question of whether Scotland should be an independent country are “practically neck and neck”.

He said: “Support for a second independence referendum without a section 30 is driven by those in the Yes camp; opposition comes almost wholly from the No camp.

“Four in five Yes voters say the case for independence is stronger now than in 2014, a majority of No voters say it’s weaker now.

 

“The battle lines that were drawn in 2014 are all too familiar, and Nicola Sturgeon’s defiance to hold a referendum at almost any cost just deepens this divide.”

In her speech to parliament on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon revealed the SNP will fight the next UK general election on independence alone if she cannot secure a referendum.

Polling for the next Holyrood election in 2026 by Savanta ComRes had the first minister’s party picking up 46% of the constituency vote.

The survey found that Anas Sarwar’s Labour could leapfrog the Tories into second place as the Conservative vote in Scotland continues to plummet.

The first minister remained the most popular party leader north of the border with a net approval rating of +15.

Her predecessor Alex Salmond, who now leads the Alba Party, was least popular with an approval rating of -61.

