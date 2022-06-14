7 big unanswered questions as Nicola Sturgeon launches new Scottish independence campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon marked a refreshed campaign for independence by insisting Scotland will be able to hold a second referendum despite UK Government refusal.

The first minister and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie unveiled the first in a series of glossy pamphlets on Tuesday detailing why they believe Scotland should leave the UK.

The government document blasted performance under Westminster and argued Scotland can look favourably to other prosperous European nations of a similar size.

However, Ms Sturgeon’s statement was vague on how a referendum will be secured and on key issues which could swing voters.

1. Fine, but when is the referendum?

The first minister wants to hold an independence vote by the end of 2023.

But she did not set out a formal date for a second referendum as she launched the new campaign.

With Westminster opposed, it means Ms Sturgeon cannot guarantee a ballot to supporters in the next 18 months despite her insistence.

The SNP leader still needs a formal agreement with the UK Government, who are resolutely opposed.

Or she needs to explain how a vote could still be held and, more importantly, recognised.

2. So how can the SNP legally secure a vote?

The easiest route to a referendum for Ms Sturgeon would be if she was granted a section 30 order by Westminster.

However, Boris Johnson’s refusal to allow a fresh vote means the first minister will have to explore an alternative approach.

Ms Sturgeon insists Scotland has a mandate to hold a ballot after last year’s Holyrood election and could take the issue to the UK’s Supreme Court.

The first minister refused to discuss any advice she had received over a potential legal challenge when questioned.

But she reiterated that she was opposed to holding an unlawful referendum.

Before then, there are a lot of details to fill in.

3. What happens to the border with England?

Unionists say an independent Scotland would be required to erect a “hard” border with England in the aftermath of Brexit, with Britain no longer in the EU.

While the first minister refused to clarify her stance, she accepted there could be regulatory and customs issues if there was a difference either side.

She said this would be addressed in a future paper and added: “We need to set out how those challenges will be met.”

It’s feared a hard border would cause significant economic damage to trade between Scotland and England.

She said: “If we are in the Single Market, and the rest of the UK is outside the Single Market, then yes there are issues in terms of regulatory and customs requirements.

“I’m not saying these challenges don’t exist – but they can be managed in such a way they don’t present disadvantages to businesses.”

4. Would Scotland rejoin the EU?

The SNP were avid opponents of Brexit in 2016 and the first minister indicated she will continue to back EU membership for the nation.

However, there is no guarantee Scotland would automatically be granted entry, since all current member states would have to agree.

But Ms Sturgeon repeatedly said she would not repeat the “mistakes” of Boris Johnson.

“Brexit has ripped us out of the EU and the single market against our will, with massive damage to trade, living standards and public services,” she said.

5. What currency would we use?

Ms Sturgeon said questions over currency would be answered in future papers as the campaign for independence is ramped up.

So the question – one of the biggest unknowns among voters – is knocked on again.

The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.” – PM’s spokesman

In 2014, the SNP backed continuing to share a currency with the rest of the UK despite senior Tories insisting this would not be allowed.

Since then the nationalists have indicated they would back a new Scottish pound being created if a vote for independence succeeds.

6. How did Boris Johnson respond?

Ms Sturgeon stared down the camera lens to challenge the PM at Tuesday’s press conference.

Mr Johnson was quick to respond.

“I think the decision was taken by the Scottish people only a few years ago, in recent memory,” he told reporters during a visit in Staffordshire.

“I think we should respect that. I think we should also focus on what I think the people of the whole of the UK – Scotland, England, everybody – wants us to look at, which is the economic position we are in, the effect of Covid on the country and then the post-Covid issues that we’re grappling with.

“That’s the focus of the Government. We’re working with our friends in the Scottish Government, in the Scottish administration, on those issues.

“That’s what you’d expect the Government to do.”

Prominent Tories insist the contentious matter was settled in 2014, but Ms Sturgeon has accused the prime minister of lacking respect for democracy.

7. Can old wounds heal with Alex Salmond?

When Alex Salmond was the figurehead for independence in 2014, Ms Sturgeon was his trusted deputy and a key ally.

Since then the pair have had a bitter rift, with Mr Salmond now leading his breakaway Alba Party.

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor has regularly accused her of being slow to act on a second referendum.

But he vowed recently that he would be willing to work with Ms Sturgeon to help promote the cause of independence.

However, the first minister refused to be drawn on whether she would campaign with Mr Salmond when quizzed on the matter.

In fact, she said sharing a stage with her former mentor was about the least important question.