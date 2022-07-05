Lord Advocate lacked ‘confidence’ over Holyrood’s power to legislate for IndyRef2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Advocate lacked ‘confidence’ over Holyrood’s power to legislate for IndyRef2

Scotland's top law officer was not confident Holyrood has the powers to legislate for a new independence referendum.
By Derek Healey
July 5 2022, 5.52pm Updated: July 5 2022, 5.52pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Dorothy Bain QC

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain agreed to refer the matter to the Supreme Court after Nicola Sturgeon announced last month her intention to hold another vote.

Ministers were unable to say what legal advice they received before deciding to ask the court to opine on the issue rather than presenting a Bill to the Scottish Parliament.

But court papers show Ms Bain was not convinced MSPs have the powers required to legislate on the issue.

People ‘ought to have clarity’

In an 18-page reference document, the law chief sets out how she “needs to have the necessary degree of confidence that a Bill would be within devolved competence in order to ‘clear’ such a statement”.

She adds: “In the present case, the Lord Advocate does not have the necessary degree of confidence”.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Bain says MSPs, ministers and people across the UK “ought to have clarity on the scope of the relevant reservations on this issue of fundamental constitutional importance”.

She adds: “Being questions of law, only this court can provide that clarity and unless the issue is judicially resolved there will remain uncertainty and scope for argument about the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

“That is not in the best interests of the people of Scotland or of the United Kingdom.”

Referendum result not legally binding

Ms Bain stresses any referendum held next year would not be legally binding but would simply indicate the will of the Scottish people.

“The Bill does not stipulate what should happen in response to the result,” she writes.

“The Bill provides only that the referendum should be held.

“Consequently, as a matter of law, the legal effect of a referendum held pursuant to the Bill would be nil.”

If the Supreme Court returns a verdict that even an indicative vote is not within the powers of the Scottish Parliament, the SNP plans to fight the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on the single issue of independence.

‘Hiding from scrutiny’

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron suggested the Lord Advocate’s lack of confidence in Holyrood’s powers is why she did not appear in front of MSPs before Parliament went into recess.

“Yet again we can see exactly what the SNP are up to – playing political games by going to court in order to stir up grievance,” he said.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “This publication arrives days too late for the MSPs to quiz the Lord Advocate on her proposals.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife

“It’s another example of a Scottish Government that is not confident in its own arguments and so chooses to hide from scrutiny.”

SNP MSP Neil Gray said: “There is a substantial majority in the Scottish Parliament in favour of an independence referendum and therefore a clear democratic mandate.

“However, as the first minister set out last week, there remains debate over whether the Scottish Parliament has the powers to legislate to hold a referendum.

“A Supreme Court decision on the matter seeks to accelerate us to the point that we have legal clarity.

“We hope that it will be deemed to be within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament. If that outcome is secured we will then introduce the Bill.”

DEREK HEALEY: Summer of independence approaches, but are we talking about the wrong things?

