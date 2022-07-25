Calls for geese to be culled to stop the ‘catastrophic’ spread of bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Calls for geese to be culled to stop the ‘catastrophic’ spread of bird flu

By Rachel Amery
July 25 2022, 6.00am
Rhoda Grant MSP.
Rhoda Grant MSP, with a dead bird found on Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire

The Scottish Government is being told to consider culling geese to prevent the “catastrophic” spread of bird flu.

A shocking number have already died of suspected bird flu across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Earlier this month there was a massive clean-up operation after a flock of dead birds was discovered on Brora Beach.

In June, gannets washed up at Donmouth Nature Reserve on Aberdeen Beach.

In the same month thousands more birds were found dead in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, including some of the country’s most remote islands such as Fair Isle and St Kilda.

Dead seabird washed up on Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire.
Dead seabird washed up on Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire.

And in May dozens of birds were found dead at Littleferry and Loch Fleet just south of Golspie.

Other suspected cases have been reported in Angus, Fife, the Borders, Edinburgh and Moray.

Now Rhoda Grant, MSP for the Highlands and Islands, wants to see geese culling introduced in a bid to curb the spread of the disease which is destroying bird populations in the area.

She says the government is not taking the issue seriously enough, and isn’t recognising just how bad the problem could get.

‘It is having a major impact’

Ms Grant said her main concern is bird flu jumping to other species, particularly as geese often mix with farm animals inland.

She said: “It is a pretty major problem, bird populations are being decimated.

“It is having a major impact.

Rhoda Grant MSP.
Rhoda Grant MSP.

“My concern is about geese numbers because geese are almost seen as a pest in some areas like on farms.

“Farmers are concerned about sea birds like geese bringing bird flu in and then mixing with other farm animals who feed on the same ground.”

Ms Grant has now written to the Scottish Government asking them to consider introducing geese culling to stop the virus spreading.

The Labour MSP added: “It is not being monitored properly, I don’t think enough is being done.

“Given the seriousness of the situation we should be getting information from the government about what it is doing.

“Bird flu is raging at the moment and needs to be closely monitored with tests done on the birds that have died.

“It could be catastrophic.”

Cull not ‘proportionate’

However Environment Minister Mairi McAllan has refused to consider culling the birds to control the spread of the virus.

She said the government doesn’t believe culling wild birds where bird flu is detected is “practical” or “proportionate”.

She said: “Current advice to all keepers of poultry and other captive bird keepers is that the enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the avian influenza prevention zone in November 2021, remain in force, as infection continues to circulate in the environment.

Environment and Land Reform Minister Màiri McAllan.
Environment and Land Reform Minister Màiri McAllan.

“Keepers are advised to maintain scrupulous biosecurity standards and to continue applying such standards as best practice.

“These practices include the cleansing and disinfection of equipment, vehicles and footwear and the storing of feed, water and bedding to minimise the risk of virus contamination from wild birds.”

In the past year a number of licences to shoot geese were suspended over the bird flu spread.

Licences to shoot Svalbard barnacle geese in the Solway Firth were banned in autumn 2021, and licences for Greenland barnacle geese on Islay and Uist in the Hebrides were suspended in February this year.

Ms McAllan added: “NatureScot will review whether similar arrangements are required when geese and other waterfowl populations return to their wintering grounds.

“If culling licences to prevent agricultural damage are suspended in the autumn then alternative support for land managers and owners will be considered.”

What you need to know about Aberdeenshire bird flu outbreaks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier