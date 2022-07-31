Rishi Sunak urged to guarantee north-east carbon capture cash if he becomes next PM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rishi Sunak has been urged to guarantee carbon capture funding for the north-east if he becomes the next prime minister.

SNP MP Stephen Flynn also called on the former chancellor to re-affirm his commitment to to the UK’s 2020 net zero goals.

Mr Flynn said the delivery of the target is a “key priority” for local people that must be shared by the next incumbent of Number 10.

But the Aberdeen South MP has been told he should instead focus on securing commitments from his SNP colleagues in the Scottish Government.

Net zero ‘side-lined’ in debates

In a letter to the Tory leadership hopeful, seen by us, Mr Flynn says net zero was “notably side-lined” during televised debates with Liz Truss.

He states: “Your voting record on climate change would suggest you care little about preventing our planet burning, despite your own stated commitment to maintaining the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

“As chancellor, you failed to incentivise renewables expansion by forcing Scottish firms to pay the highest grid charges in Europe.

“Moreover, you have neglected to widen investment relief to the renewables sector and, most incredibly, you snubbed funding for carbon capture in the north-east of Scotland.”

Mr Flynn continues: “My city, Aberdeen, has a future hinged on the ability to make a just transition and we are perfectly placed with world leading skills, the political will and infrastructure to lead Scotland and the wider UK to net zero.

“The Scottish Government has recognised that potential and committed £562 million to our region to make that transition, while the UK Government is yet to deliver and has instead snubbed the north-east of Scotland for a carbon capture and storage funding.

“Net zero may not be on your agenda, but it is a key for the priority of people in Aberdeen and it must be a priority of any future UK Government if we are to meet our carbon reduction targets.”

‘Right the wrongs’

Mr Flynn called for assurances that Mr Sunak will “right the wrong of the past” and provide carbon capture funding for the north-east.

He also called on the former chancellor to deliver on the oil and gas sector deal.

Mr Sunak did not respond to a request for comment.

But West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative MP Andrew Bowie, who has backed the former chancellor to become the next prime minister, said climate change must be a “defining issue” of any responsible government.

“I’m sure Rishi will be able to restate his net zero commitment when he is given due time to respond,” Mr Bowie said.

“Meanwhile, Stephen’s asking for money for carbon capture.

“The UK Government has spent more than £31 million on the Scottish cluster so far – roughly £31 million more than the SNP’s illusory transition fund.

“I’m very proud of this government’s £16 billion North Sea Transition Deal, the first of its kind in the G7.

“Given the £3.5 million blackhole the SNP government has made in its finances, I am more worried the Scottish Government scheme won’t get off the ground.

“If Stephen wants to start championing Aberdeen, he should get some assurances from Kate Forbes and John Swinney about that.”