Dylan Levitt ‘quality’ from Manchester United apprenticeship shone through after ONE training session, insists Dundee United star

By Alan Temple
July 31 2022, 10.23pm
Vital: Levitt's goal ultimately earned United a solid point against Killie
Steven Fletcher had seen the footage.

However, the former Scotland star insists witnessing Dylan Levitt in the flesh once was enough to showcase his precocious talent.

Fletcher was the provider for Levitt at Rugby Park on Saturday, delivering a delightful back-heel to allow the Wales international to lash home a stunning first-time drive beyond Sam Walker.

Dating back to last season, Levitt has now notched six goals in his last 14 outings — but this was his first since joining the club on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer.

And Fletcher, who has played alongside some top-tier professionals with the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Marseille, is adamant he could recognise Levitt’s quality immediately.

“Me and Dyl had a good bit of link-up for the goal,” noted Fletcher. “He’s a great wee player and if he’s going to back me up like that on the edge of the box, I’ll take that all day long.

“I’m not going to lie, I was trying to get a shot off myself. Then I heard him shouting for the ball at the last-minute. He doesn’t speak very much but when he does, it’s important! I heard him just in time and laid off a cheeky wee back-heel for him.”

Fletcher continued: “I had seen a few clips of Dylan [before joining United], but I knew straight away — as soon as I arrived at the club, after the first training session — that he had real quality.

“It’s just the way he takes the ball. You can see the technique.

“I’ve played with a lot of young kids down in England and it’s so natural for them. You can see that he’s come through a good academy. The way he moves with the ball and the way he moves his body; it is quality.”

Fletcher, excellent throughout, holds off Ash Taylor

Fletcher enjoyed a fine competitive debut for United. As well as teeing up Levitt, he was a consistent focal point for the visitors and showed heartening signs of linking up with Ian Harkes, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe.

He was replaced after 70 minutes and will be pitched straight back into action when AZ Alkmaar visit Tannadice in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

“I’ll play as many games as I can. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to be playing on an artificial surface every week,” smiled the 35-year-old Fletcher.

“But I want to play as often as I can. I’ve kept myself in good shape and still feel like I’m capable.”

Galling finale

Fletcher was helpless on the sidelines as Kilmarnock claimed a dramatic point.

Ian Harkes’ red card changed the game. His first booking for impeding Killie keeper Walker mid-clearance was daft, while the American’s decision to dive in on Liam Donnelly — knowing he was on a booking — was similarly ill-judged.

Taylor, right, celebrates his late leveller

It prompted a period of concerted pressure, notably when Oli Shaw rattled the underside of the bar.

And Killie finally got their goal when Taylor smashed home from point-blank range following a 91st-minute corner-kick.

“Last-minute goals are always tough to take — it feels like a defeat when that happens,” added Fletcher. ‘‘But, on the whole, I thought we did quite well.

We have a few new faces in the team, so it’s always tough to link-up in the first game of the season. We’re happy overall and, with another big game on Thursday night, we’ve got to lift ourselves.”

