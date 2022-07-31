Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham blasts Dundee over SPFL vote U-turn: ‘We were shafted by them and we didn’t forget’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian Graham says Partick Thistle were fired up to beat Dundee after being “shafted by them” in the lockdown email furore.

At the start of the pandemic, the Dark Blues’ vote on whether to end the 2019/20 season early got stuck in the SPFL’s spam folder and left managing director John Nelms with the deciding vote.

Ultimately the Dens Park supremo changed his initial vote in an attempt to bring through league reconstruction, which has not come to pass.

In doing so, the teams in bottom spot in each division were relegated and saw Partick head to League One.

‘Shafted’

Graham was at Firhill back then and says that was very much in the mind of the players heading to Dundee – and it showed as they raced into a 3-0 lead before seeing the game out 3-2.

“There has been a lot of history between these two clubs,” the former Dundee United man said.

“Obviously we were fired up because we were shafted by them a couple of years ago. Elephants don’t forget.

“Obviously there was the fiasco the other day when they got our name wrong with the tickets as well.

“So it was easy to come up here and be motivated and I thought we did that. The game plan was excellent and we stuck to it.

“The boys who have been here since it happened don’t forget and it was always in the back of our minds.

“The gaffer didn’t say anything but we as players knew what it meant to the fans.

“We knew they wanted a good victory today.”

‘I will never forget it’

He added: “I am a family man with two kids. I got relegated and my wages cut.

“It hurt me financially so I will never forget it to the day I die and it still bugs me now.

“It should never have happened but it did and we have fought back as a club. The only way is up now.

“We wanted to come here and win. We knew Dundee were favourites for the league, we wanted to pick up three points and we have done that.

“The fans were brilliant and never stopped singing. I think they enjoyed that and they deserved it.”