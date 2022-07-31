Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham blasts Dundee over SPFL vote U-turn: ‘We were shafted by them and we didn’t forget’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham blasts Dundee over SPFL vote U-turn: ‘We were shafted by them and we didn’t forget’

By George Cran
July 31 2022, 10.29pm
Partick Thistle frontman Brian Graham says Dundee's vote U-turn still hurts.
Partick Thistle frontman Brian Graham says Dundee's vote U-turn still hurts.

Brian Graham says Partick Thistle were fired up to beat Dundee after being “shafted by them” in the lockdown email furore.

At the start of the pandemic, the Dark Blues’ vote on whether to end the 2019/20 season early got stuck in the SPFL’s spam folder and left managing director John Nelms with the deciding vote.

Ultimately the Dens Park supremo changed his initial vote in an attempt to bring through league reconstruction, which has not come to pass.

In doing so, the teams in bottom spot in each division were relegated and saw Partick head to League One.

‘Shafted’

Brian Graham and Paul McMullan go for the ball.

Graham was at Firhill back then and says that was very much in the mind of the players heading to Dundee – and it showed as they raced into a 3-0 lead before seeing the game out 3-2.

“There has been a lot of history between these two clubs,” the former Dundee United man said.

“Obviously we were fired up because we were shafted by them a couple of years ago. Elephants don’t forget.

“Obviously there was the fiasco the other day when they got our name wrong with the tickets as well.

“So it was easy to come up here and be motivated and I thought we did that. The game plan was excellent and we stuck to it.

“The boys who have been here since it happened don’t forget and it was always in the back of our minds.

“The gaffer didn’t say anything but we as players knew what it meant to the fans.

“We knew they wanted a good victory today.”

‘I will never forget it’

He added: “I am a family man with two kids. I got relegated and my wages cut.

Cole McKinnon seals the points for Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

“It hurt me financially so I will never forget it to the day I die and it still bugs me now.

“It should never have happened but it did and we have fought back as a club. The only way is up now.

“We wanted to come here and win. We knew Dundee were favourites for the league, we wanted to pick up three points and we have done that.

“The fans were brilliant and never stopped singing. I think they enjoyed that and they deserved it.”

Dundee new boy Zach Robinson did his ‘homework’ on the Dark Blues and impressed boss Gary Bowyer with desire for loan switch

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]