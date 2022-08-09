Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action By Andy Philip and Joely Santa Cruz August 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 9 2022, 7.25pm Use our charts to see what's in store where you live. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags energy bills finance oil and gas More from The Courier Scottish politics team Health & Wellbeing SNP warned extra cash won’t fix NHS Tayside’s breast cancer crisis August 10 2022 Comment JAMES McENANEY: SQA and Scottish Government have reopened the attainment gap and treated our poorest pupils with contempt August 9 20220 Education Future of exams in Scotland: Are this year’s candidates among last to sit high-stakes tests? August 9 20220 More from The Courier Pittenweem Arts Festival is very happily back Tayside becomes dog theft capital of Scotland during lockdown Premium Content LISTEN: What Dundee United’s Europa Conference League bid means for the club Pregnant woman threatened police officer with dog and lashed out with Timberland boot in Pitlochry Premium Content Rangers danger man Tom Lawrence must be kept quiet by St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson In pictures: Did you take a spin around (or a tumble on) the old Perth ice rink?