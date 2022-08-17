Protesters at Perth Tory leader debate condemned after BBC’s James Cook branded ‘traitor’ in shock video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Protesters at Perth Tory leader debate condemned after BBC’s James Cook branded ‘traitor’ in shock video

Activists who branded a BBC reporter "scum" and hurled eggs at ordinary Conservative supporters have been condemned from all sides at "disgraceful" scenes outside Tuesday's leader debate in Perth.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 17 2022, 10.41am Updated: August 17 2022, 3.32pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
BBC reporter James Cook.
BBC reporter James Cook.

Activists who branded a BBC reporter “scum” and hurled eggs at ordinary Conservative supporters have been condemned from all sides at “disgraceful” scenes outside Tuesday’s leader debate in Perth.

Journalist James Cook was branded a “traitor” in a sustained verbal assault which sickened senior politicians including Nicola Sturgeon.

It emerged in a video posted to social media by an activists among angry demonstrators outside Perth Concert Hall before Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss appeared before supporters inside.

The BBC Scotland editor, from Forfar, was asked how long he has lived in Scotland by one protester while another continually drowned out the exchanges with abuse.

Demonstrators pelted arriving Tory guests and journalists with eggs, and tried to force their way into the hustings venue only to be stopped by police.

It led to immediate calls for the SNP leadership to root out any members involved in the scenes on Tuesday night.

Ms Sturgeon condemned the “disgraceful” tirades against Mr Cook on social media.

She said: “Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable.

Protesters in Perth rallying against the Tories.

“Their job is vital to our democracy and it is to report and scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“@BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

Nicola Sturgeon.

She was joined by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who said: “It is not all right. James is a first class, decent and rightly well regarded journalist.

“He acted with great dignity and patience here. This is not the Scotland I want.”

Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart said he was “embarrassed” by the actions of protesters and insisted he wants to see a code of conduct introduced for Yes campaigners.

Deputy first minister John Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, said: “James Cook is subjected here to totally and utterly disgusting behaviour that only damages the cause of Scottish independence.

‘Stop damaging the cause’

“I am sorry James had to endure this. And to the people responsible, stop damaging the cause you apparently cherish.”

But SNP critics claimed the party has not done enough.

Protesters descended on Perth Concert Hall.

The BBC was at the centre of protests in 2014 when Yes supporters rallied outside the broadcaster’s Glasgow headquarters over accusations of bias.

Aberdeenshire Tory MP Andrew Bowie said: “Eggs being thrown, spitting at pensioners. The good old “tory scum” banner out. Good to see @NicolaSturgeon’s civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight.”

Andrew Bowie MP.

Responding to Ms Sturgeon’s condemnation of protesters, he said: “Eh…but hurling abuse (and worse) at people simply cause they dare to hold a different political opinion is ok in 2022 Scotland?”

Meanwhile, a former Labour adviser to Anas Sarwar, John Duncan, said: “Interesting that John Swinney only wants the abuse to stop because it’s damaging the cause, not because it’s vile and disgusting.”

Mr Cook tried to engage with protesters while filming yesterday’s rally but eventually gave up after the bombardments of abuse.

He said: “I can’t have a civilised conversation because this gentleman calls me traitor and scum.”

When asked how long he’d been in Scotland, he said: “I’ve been in Scotland my whole life.

“I’m not going to be starting asking you how long you’ve been in Scotland. I think that’s a bit of a rude question.”

‘Consider yourself lucky’

One Dundee-based Scottish Greens staff member, who works for North East MSP Maggie Chapman, tried to justify the behaviour of protesters.

Party worker Ted Booth said Tory politicians were “lucky” not to suffer the same fate as Russian elites who were executed and imprisoned after the 1917 revolution and civil war.

He wrote: “People are rightly angry at the Tories; if you trample people for long enough they’ll fight back.

“Consider yourself lucky you’re not facing the same fate as the Russian ruling class in the early 20th century.”

But Tory MP Mr Bowie said: “This vitriolic outburst falls far below what the public expect of someone in public life, and brings Maggie Chapman and the Scottish Parliament into disrepute.”

‘Never acceptable’

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “The abuse and intimidation directed at both journalists and party members at yesterday’s hustings in Perth was completely unacceptable.

“Of course, everyone is entitled to peacefully protest and make their voice heard against politicians they disagree with – that’s the essence of democracy – but, not for the first time, a mob of extremist Nationalists crossed a line.”

A BBC Scotland spokesperson said: “Yesterday evening one of our journalists was subjected to verbal abuse from protesters while covering the Conservative leadership hustings in Perth.

“James Cook is an exceptional correspondent and showed professionalism throughout the incident.

“It is never acceptable for any journalists to suffer abuse of any nature while doing their job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
1
Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater leave Bute House, Edinburgh, following an announcement on the finalisation of an agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens to share power in Scotland.
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater could be ousted from party leader roles by…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Pro-independence campaigners in Dundee and Perth
VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We…
3
A college for students with complex needs will open next month (Capability Scotland/PA)
Scotland’s first college for school leavers with complex needs set to open
(Yui Mok/PA)
Public services in Scotland urged to do more to stop homelessness
Unison said workers will strike (Nick Ansell/PA)
Unions reject ‘derisory’ council pay offer

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures