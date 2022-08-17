MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul – and delivered a Dundee win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul – and delivered a Dundee win

By Martel Maxwell
August 17 2022, 10.57am Updated: August 17 2022, 12.55pm
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.

When the BBC asked me to present at the World Pipe Band Championships, I thought it would make a nice change from damp patches and hairy mould.

Little did I know I’d become hooked from the moment I walked onto Glasgow Green.

So let me paint the picture for anyone who hasn’t been.

You might have seen coverage on television with Jackie Bird. But even she can’t do the two-day event justice.

Twenty odd thousand people were in attendance on Saturday, accompanied by the kind of heat you don’t normally associate with Scotland’s largest city.

Revellers meandered from gourmet haggis stalls to marquees serving cold beers, with churros, coffee, pizza and hot dog tents in between.

It was a spectacle in people-watching alone.

I’ve never seen so many cool looking people in kilts.

And I’ve rarely felt so proud to be Scottish.

It had the atmosphere to rival any festival I’ve been to. But – despite the heat – there wasn’t a ‘tap aff’, an al fresco wee or a drunken brawl in site.

Instead, there was a family-friendly, gentle buzz and sense of occasion – that we were all here to appreciate something wonderful.

And that something was the pipers and drummers who had flown from all over the world to take part.

Bagpipes touch the soul

This competition is the Olympics of Piping.

I interviewed Tripert and Tirath Singh who had taken two weeks off from their jobs as pilots to travel from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to join the Coalburn IOR Pipe Band to compete.

They were inspiring.

They’d played at the World Championships in Glasgow before with their own pipe band from back home – and were honoured to join the Scottish band, formed in the former mining village of Coalburn in 1884.

Tirath and Tripert Singh with Martel Maxwell at the World Pipe Band Championships.

And despite fierce competition, Coalburn came fourth in their category. Fourth, that is, in the whole world.

Listening to the bands, something happened to me.

I went in loving the pipes.

My husband plays and my boys are learning. Give me a beautifully played Highland Cathedral and I’m a blubbering mess.

But immersing yourself with the best bands in the world is like watching a group of individuals resplendent in their tartans, breath as one organism.

The bands await the results at the World Pipe Band Championships on Glasgow Green. Photo: Ross MacCallum

There’s something about bagpipes that touch the soul and I was left wondering why.

Is it a deep genetic memory we have from our ancestors hundreds of years ago?

Or from our own memories of listening over the years?

Or as Tripert and Tirath said, is it just that the sound is so beautiful and stirring that it touches the core of everyone?

High School of Dundee’s pipe band saw their hard work pay off

Just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, some incredible news came in.

As anyone who works in the city centre will know, High School of Dundee’s own pipe band have been practicing hard and treating us to performances from the playground.

That hard work paid off when they were crowned first (in the world) in their juvenile category.

The triumph comes hot on the heels of them being crowned British champs.

The High School of Dundee pipe band
The High School of Dundee won gold at the Pipe Band World Championships. Photo: The High School of Dundee.

A huge well done to Mr Wilton and his team of pupils and staff.

No one can guarantee such tropical weather again.

But if you fancy an amazing experience to stir the soul, I can’t recommend next year’s championship enough.

Martel’s short film will air on Sunday Morning Live, this Sunday on BBC1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women find…
0
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign
1
Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he…
0
Jason Grant, left, has been appointed period dignity officer for Tayside. Ewan Gurr says it's no job for a man.
EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for…
0
Jobs for the boys? The decision to appoint Jason Grant, left, as Tayside's first period dignity officer has sparked a backlash.
Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head…
1
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
1
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will never understand the reality of the cost of living crisis, but they must deliver a plan to ease the pressure.
COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak's Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living…
0
Andrew starting high school in 2012.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee - here's…
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters.
CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak - now when will you start…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures