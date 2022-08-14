Pipe band glory after Dundee school crowned world champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pipe band glory after Dundee school crowned world champions

By Hannah Ballantyne and Neil Henderson
August 14 2022, 4.53pm Updated: August 14 2022, 6.31pm
The High School of Dundee pipe band
The High School of Dundee has won gold at the Pipe Band World Championships. Photo: The High School of Dundee.

A Dundee school has scooped pipe band’s most coveted prize to be crowned world champions.

The High School of Dundee pipe band saw off rivals at the Pipe Band World Championship held at Glasgow Green.

And there was more glory for the school with the Drum Corps also crowned Champion of Champions.

World Champions

The High School youngsters were competing against bands from around the world in the Novice Juvenile B category.

A dream win for the High School of Dundee as they become World Champions.

It’s a fantastic achievement for band members who have put in months of hard work and countless hours of practice to become the world’s best.

Pipe Major Rory Grant was presented the World Championship trophy to rapturous applause while Lead Drummer Emily Hough cheered on by supporters as she was handed the Champion of Champions plaque.

The double win comes just weeks after the school saw off stiff competition to take the British Championship trophy in May.

“A long held dream for the school”

Rector Lise Hudson said the achievement was “a culmination of a long held dream for the School”.

She also hailed the determination of all involved in what she said had been a brilliant season for the band.

She added: “After the wonderful Commonwealth Games success of Eilish McColgan, Shona Campbell and Jamie and Cameron Golden, this is a triumph for our pupils who have demonstrated such commitment, determination and teamwork.

“This is alongside all their other commitments too”

“The Pipe Band is very special as it is a blend of expert technical music making, precision, performance and team spirit.

“Band members come from across a wide range of year groups and this makes it an environment where high expectations meet key core values.”

She praised the efforts of pupils but also paid tribute to the pipe band tutors instrumental in the band’s success.

“Under the leadership of David Wilton, a world champion himself, the band has been nurtured and inspired to believe they could succeed.

“We are hugely fortunate to have someone of David’s international standing to be leading our Pipe Band Programme.

“In addition, Steven Graham, himself a hugely experienced pipe band drummer, teacher and performer as founder member of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, has elevated the standard of drumming to win champion of champions this season.

“Also critical to the success has been the expertise of Piping Instructor Jim Semple and the leadership and encouragement of our Director of Music, Dr Lionel Stuart Forthringham.

“I know the whole high school family share my pride today in becoming World Champions.”

Thousands flocked to the event

The School’s Pipe Major, David Wilton, added: “I’m incredibly proud of the Band and standing performing with them yesterday is something I’ll remember forever.

“They performed out of their skins and for the Drum Corps to be named Champion of Champions was also an amazing achievement.”

Thousands of spectators flocked to the two-day championship being held for the first time in two years following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

146 bands, from as far afield as Argentina, USA, Canada and Australia took part in what is regarded as the most important competition in pipe band performance.

And there was more success for the area with Dollar Academy becoming World Champions in the Juvenile Medley competition.

Dollar Academy.

In addition Dollar also, scooped the Champion of Champions award for drumming in the same category.

The school also took the Champion of Champions trophy in the Novice Juvenile A section of the competition.

 

