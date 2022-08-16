Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader debate

Angry protesters attempted to push past police and threw eggs at Tory guests arriving in Perth to hear Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak make their pitch to become the next prime minister.
By Justin Bowie
August 16 2022, 7.00pm Updated: August 16 2022, 8.57pm

Pro-independence activists greeted Conservative members with a chorus of boos outside the city’s concert hall.

Demonstrators blasted The Imperial March from Star Wars on a loudspeaker and savaged the two candidates hoping to lead the UK Government.

One small group of activists broke through a barrier intended to hold protesters back and tried to force their way into the venue.

Police were forced to stop them from barging their way into the concert hall as Tory members watched from inside just feet away.

The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings was taking place at Perth Concert Hall. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Campaigners urged the crowd to do all they can to ensure the Tories are removed from power at the next election.

Ex-chancellor Mr Sunak and foreign secretary Ms Truss have both been travelling in Scotland today in a last minute pitch to their membership.

Ms Truss visited a whisky distillery in Moray, while Mr Sunak was in Aberdeenshire.

Protests outside the concert hall. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

But anti-Tory protesters claimed the debate in the hall won’t matter since the vast majority of the country has no say in who succeeds Boris Johnson.

Local Yes activist Mary Baxter said: “They’re irrelevant to Scotland. They don’t understand Scotland.”

Campaigners from Dundee University and College Union were also out in force and criticised both candidates.

Earlier today, Perth MP Pete Wishart said: “This is the third leader we’ll have imposed on us from the Conservative Party without any sort of election.

“The question they’ve got to answer is why they’re prepared to come here and tell us Scotland’s democracy doesn’t matter.”

Police and protestors in Perth. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

David Linden, an SNP MP, slammed “morons” accused of “spitting” at pensioners.

On social media, he wrote: “These morons don’t speak for me or my party. We condemn their behaviour utterly and without equivocation. If anyone of them is found to be an SNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately.”

He was responding to Tory MP Andrew Bowie, who introduced Mr Sunak’s campaign on stage.

Candidate promises

Before the debate, both candidates set out their plans for the country and the campaign for another independence referendum.

Rishi Sunak has said he would “take on” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon rather than ignore her, if he becomes the next prime minister.

Asked in an interview with the BBC if he would ignore the SNP leader, Mr Sunak said: “No, I don’t want to ignore Nicola Sturgeon, I want to take her on and beat her.

“I think we can make a very strong case for what the UK Government does to help people in Scotland and as chancellor I started that.”

Mr Sunak’s comments come after his rival Liz Truss claimed she would ignore Ms Sturgeon if she wins the Tory leadership contest, and branded the First Minister an “attention seeker”.

VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We go on the road with indy activists

