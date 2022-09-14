‘Someone could have been killed’: Flood-hit Perth residents fear being left with no help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Someone could have been killed’: Flood-hit Perth residents fear being left with no help

By Rachel Amery
September 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 14 2022, 10.30am
Residents hit with a deluge of flooding in Perth say they are worried they will once again be left to deal with the aftermath themselves.

The Craigie and Cherrybank areas of the city were left submerged after heavy rains caused flooding in a number of streets on September 8.

The nearby railway station was forced to close and residents living on the affected streets warned someone “could have been killed”.

It is the second time in just over two years this area of Perth has suffered significant flooding.

Last time around, in August 2020, residents said not enough was done to support those who were forced from their homes or had precious belongings destroyed by flood water.

They now say they fear the same thing will happen again.

‘Not enough is being done’

One resident living on Queen Street said authorities did not come to her aid.

“Not enough is being done,” she said.

“You can blame it on climate change, but this happened at 9am when it was busy – someone could have been killed.

“The council puts the responsibility onto households but how can people do that if they are away at work?”

She has now written to Thomas Glen, chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, to ask what the local authority is going to do to stop floods happening a third time.

A neighbour said no one came to help her when the street flooded in summer 2020.

She told The Courier: “When it flooded in 2020 my dogs had to go to the kennels for five months and my furniture took six months to get restored.

“I only had a folding chair to sit on and no carpets.

“I didn’t see anyone come to help us.

“It makes me so angry because this is people’s hard work and investment.”

She also urged the council to take action on the “horrendous” situation her and her neighbours are now facing.

Is flooding getting worse in Perth?

Scientists declared the climate emergency is causing more extreme weather patterns such as heavy storms and rainfall across the planet.

In Perth, flooding has caused major disruption nearly every year for in the past decade.

  • September 2022 – flooding hits the Cherrybank and Craigie areas, including the rail lines
  • February 2021 – North Inch
  • August 2020 – Cherrybank and Craigie areas
  • June 2017 – North Inch and Feus Road
  • July 2016 – Cromlix Road and Friarton area
  • Early 2016 – Marshall Place and city centre
  • September 2015 – Bridgend
  • October 2013 – Friarton area
  • July 2011 – Feus Road
  • July 2010 – Feus Road and Fairfield area

One resident affected by the floods in Craigie last week said they are concerned new housing developments are having an impact on how much flooding there is.

The floods in September 2022 and August 2020 have been around the banks of Craigie Burn – at the top of Craigie Burn are large housing developments from Persimmon Homes and Bellway.

The Craigie resident told us there are worries about water draining from the sites.

“You can’t control it,” the resident said.

How can the council and government help?

We contacted the Scottish Government to ask them what support they are able to offer those affected by the floods in Perth.

However, we were told they could not reply to us because the government’s media team is only responding to inquiries about the death of The Queen.

Concerns have also been raised recently over how much money Perth and Kinross Council has to deal with new flood defences.

This is after the council approved £32.5 million in extra spending for the new Cross Tay Link Road, only a day before Scottish councils were told to put climate change “at the heart” of all their decision making.

This brings the total budget for the project, which the council is largely paying for, to more than £150m.

The money the council has had to borrow will take 50 years to pay back, and will restrict councillors’ flexibility in their capital spending for decades to come.

Scone Community Council also dubbed the decision “frankly unconscionable” during the climate crisis, which can cause extreme rainfall.

The Courier also approached Perth and Kinross Council for comment.

Pictures as severe flooding hits Perth

