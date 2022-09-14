‘Someone could have been killed’: Flood-hit Perth residents fear being left with no help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents hit with a deluge of flooding in Perth say they are worried they will once again be left to deal with the aftermath themselves.

The Craigie and Cherrybank areas of the city were left submerged after heavy rains caused flooding in a number of streets on September 8.

The nearby railway station was forced to close and residents living on the affected streets warned someone “could have been killed”.

It is the second time in just over two years this area of Perth has suffered significant flooding.

Last time around, in August 2020, residents said not enough was done to support those who were forced from their homes or had precious belongings destroyed by flood water.

They now say they fear the same thing will happen again.

‘Not enough is being done’

One resident living on Queen Street said authorities did not come to her aid.

“Not enough is being done,” she said.

“You can blame it on climate change, but this happened at 9am when it was busy – someone could have been killed.

“The council puts the responsibility onto households but how can people do that if they are away at work?”

She has now written to Thomas Glen, chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, to ask what the local authority is going to do to stop floods happening a third time.

A neighbour said no one came to help her when the street flooded in summer 2020.

She told The Courier: “When it flooded in 2020 my dogs had to go to the kennels for five months and my furniture took six months to get restored.

“I only had a folding chair to sit on and no carpets.

“I didn’t see anyone come to help us.

“It makes me so angry because this is people’s hard work and investment.”

She also urged the council to take action on the “horrendous” situation her and her neighbours are now facing.

Is flooding getting worse in Perth?

Scientists declared the climate emergency is causing more extreme weather patterns such as heavy storms and rainfall across the planet.

In Perth, flooding has caused major disruption nearly every year for in the past decade.

September 2022 – flooding hits the Cherrybank and Craigie areas, including the rail lines

February 2021 – North Inch

August 2020 – Cherrybank and Craigie areas

June 2017 – North Inch and Feus Road

July 2016 – Cromlix Road and Friarton area

Early 2016 – Marshall Place and city centre

September 2015 – Bridgend

October 2013 – Friarton area

July 2011 – Feus Road

July 2010 – Feus Road and Fairfield area

One resident affected by the floods in Craigie last week said they are concerned new housing developments are having an impact on how much flooding there is.

The floods in September 2022 and August 2020 have been around the banks of Craigie Burn – at the top of Craigie Burn are large housing developments from Persimmon Homes and Bellway.

The Craigie resident told us there are worries about water draining from the sites.

“You can’t control it,” the resident said.

How can the council and government help?

We contacted the Scottish Government to ask them what support they are able to offer those affected by the floods in Perth.

However, we were told they could not reply to us because the government’s media team is only responding to inquiries about the death of The Queen.

Concerns have also been raised recently over how much money Perth and Kinross Council has to deal with new flood defences.

This is after the council approved £32.5 million in extra spending for the new Cross Tay Link Road, only a day before Scottish councils were told to put climate change “at the heart” of all their decision making.

This brings the total budget for the project, which the council is largely paying for, to more than £150m.

The money the council has had to borrow will take 50 years to pay back, and will restrict councillors’ flexibility in their capital spending for decades to come.

Scone Community Council also dubbed the decision “frankly unconscionable” during the climate crisis, which can cause extreme rainfall.

The Courier also approached Perth and Kinross Council for comment.