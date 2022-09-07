Last ditch bid to stop Cross Tay Link Road fails as councillors greenlight £32.5 million spending increase By Peter John Meiklem September 7 2022, 6.15pm Updated: September 8 2022, 11.20am 0 Councillor Alasdair Bailey [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Environment Charles III and the environment: What next now the campaigner is king? 0 James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Councils given climate change warning less than 24 hours after Perth and Kinross approves… 1 Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer 0 Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row Perth's Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m, sparking fresh public spending fears 1 How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres 3 Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers 1 Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key… 1 COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously 0 More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games 0 Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days 0