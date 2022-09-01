Perth and Kinross communities could be ‘shackled with debt’ as cost of Cross Tay Link Road rockets by at least £32.5m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The bill for Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road has rocketed by at least £32.5m according to council papers.

Campaigners fear Perth and Kinross Council will be “shackled to twenty years of debt” after officials published the new estimate in council papers.

The 3.7-mile road and bridge to the north of Scone was previously expected to cost £118m, revised up from £113m in 2018 to take account of “construction inflation.”

The new estimate bring the latest bill to more than £150m.

The road and bridge will eventually link the A9 to A93 and A94. It is now due for completion in 2025.

Project could ‘deprive people of Perth’

Jill Belch, from Scone Community Council, has been a vocal critic of the infrastructure project.

She said: “The huge cost of this road will shackle Perth and Kinross council to 20 years of debt, depriving the people of Perth the Kinross of so many other better investments.

“We will have a debt ridden council, more pollution and ill-health for the people who have to live by this road.

“It will also create significant dangerous traffic problems in the villages along the A94 on the road’s approach, along with the increase in traffic all such roads bring.

“It will also act as a ‘bypass’ starving our local businesses of tourist footfall. This all seems crazy to me.”

The project is seen as crucial to economic development in Perth, unlocking large swathes of land to the north of the city for housing development.

It has also been argued that the project will ease congestion and air quality problems in the city, most notably in the Bridgend part of the city.

Revised CTLR costs published in council papers

Officials published the revised estimate on page 44 of papers for the Finance and Resources Committee to be held on Wednesday, September 7.

It also revealed a £700,000 increase in the costs for the ongoing city hall project.

The papers stated: “Both projects are on site with considerable expenditure already incurred in their delivery to date.”

Stage one of the CTLR is due to finish soon with substantial earth works and tree clearing evident across route.

Stage two out of three is due to start shortly.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Perth in January 2019 to confirm the Scottish Government would invest £40m in the project.

It is not yet known if the Scottish Government will increase its contribution to reflect the revised cost estimate.

We have been pursuing an interview with PKC leader Grant Laing on the future of the project since August 15.

We have approached Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government for further comment.