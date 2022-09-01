Perth and Kinross communities could be ‘shackled with debt’ as cost of Cross Tay Link Road rockets by at least £32.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Perth and Kinross communities could be ‘shackled with debt’ as cost of Cross Tay Link Road rockets by at least £32.5m

By Peter John Meiklem
September 1 2022, 10.46am Updated: September 1 2022, 2.04pm
Cross Tay Link Road
Artist's drawing of how the Cross Tay Link Road could look.

The bill for Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road has rocketed by at least £32.5m according to council papers.

Campaigners fear Perth and Kinross Council will be “shackled to twenty years of debt” after officials published the new estimate in council papers.

The 3.7-mile road and bridge to the north of Scone was previously expected to cost £118m, revised up from £113m in 2018 to take account of “construction inflation.”

The new estimate bring the latest bill to more than £150m.

The road and bridge will eventually link the A9 to A93 and A94. It is now due for completion in 2025.

Project could ‘deprive people of Perth’

Jill Belch, from Scone Community Council, has been a vocal critic of the infrastructure project.

She said: “The huge cost of this road will shackle Perth and Kinross council to 20 years of debt, depriving the people of Perth the Kinross of so many other better investments.

“We will have a debt ridden council, more pollution and ill-health for the people who have to live by this road.

“It will also create significant dangerous traffic problems in the villages along the A94 on the road’s approach, along with the increase in traffic all such roads bring.

Jill Belch and Linda Martin CTLR costs rise opponents Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
Jill Belch and Linda Martin from Scone Community Council

“It will also act as a ‘bypass’ starving our local businesses of tourist footfall. This all seems crazy to me.”

The project is seen as crucial to economic development in Perth, unlocking large swathes of land to the north of the city for housing development.

It has also been argued that the project will ease congestion and air quality problems in the city, most notably in the Bridgend part of the city.

Revised CTLR costs published in council papers

Officials published the revised estimate on page 44 of papers for the Finance and Resources Committee to be held on Wednesday, September 7.

It also revealed a £700,000 increase in the costs for the ongoing city hall project.

The papers stated: “Both projects are on site with considerable expenditure already incurred in their delivery to date.”

Stage one of the CTLR is due to finish soon with substantial earth works and tree clearing evident across route.

The CTLR route – in purple –  is phase two of the Perth Transport Futures – Perth’s major roadbuilding project.

Stage two out of three is due to start shortly.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Perth in January 2019 to confirm the Scottish Government would invest £40m in the project.

It is not yet known if the Scottish Government will increase its contribution to reflect the revised cost estimate.

We have been pursuing an interview with PKC leader Grant Laing on the future of the project since August 15.

We have approached Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government for further comment.

